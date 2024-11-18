Prince Harry makes surprise solo appearance in Vancouver after Meghan Markle enjoys night out in LA

Prince Harry surprised fans in Vancouver on Sunday, making an unannounced appearance at the Grey Cup ahead of the Toronto Argonauts’ clash with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Duke of Sussex, looking relaxed and happy, mingled with attendees on the sidelines and waved to excited fans in the stands.

Speaking with TSN’s James Duthie, Harry shared his excitement for the event, saying, “I’m really looking forward to the game getting started, let's go!” His easy charm was on full display as he engaged with the crowd, making the moment all the more memorable. Watch the video below:

Prince Harry makes surprise appearance

Harry was in the city to promote the upcoming Invictus Games, which are set to take place in Vancouver and Whistler from February 8 to 16.

This year’s event will be extra special as it introduces winter sports for the first time, including sit-skiing, snowboarding, curling, and even skeleton.

© Rich Lam Prince Harry acknowledges fans prior to the start of a TV interview during pre-game festivities before the start of the 2024 Grey Cup

The Games, which Harry founded in 2014, bring together more than 500 wounded and injured veterans and service personnel from 23 countries to compete in a celebration of resilience and camaraderie.

For Harry, the Invictus Games have always been more than just a sporting event—they’re a chance to honor veterans and offer a platform for their incredible stories of determination.

© Rich Lam Prince Harry sits in on a TV interview during pre-game festivities

His enthusiasm for the initiative was palpable during his Grey Cup appearance, as he highlighted the importance of using sport to unite people and inspire change.

While Harry was busy in Canada, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was turning heads in Los Angeles on Thursday.

© Instagram Meghan recently enjoyed a night out solo

Meghan stepped out to support her longtime friend and colorist, Kadi Lee, at the launch of Highbrow Hippie, a new haircare line co-founded by Kadi and Myka Harris.

Held at the trendy Gjelina restaurant on Venice’s Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the event was both intimate and chic, and Meghan’s presence added a touch of royal glamour.

Dressed elegantly as always, Meghan accessorized her look with a gold necklace engraved with the names of her children, Archie and Lilibet—a sentimental nod to her family even as she enjoyed a night out.

Without Harry by her side, Meghan was joined by her trusted glam squad, including hairstylist Serge Normant, who famously created her wedding-day updo, and her close friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin. Meghan seemed to relish the chance to celebrate her friends, dancing and mingling with guests in what was clearly a joyful evening.

Meghan has been a vocal supporter of Kadi’s work, and her investment in Highbrow Hippie is a testament to her belief in empowering women entrepreneurs. Speaking to InStyle, Meghan said, “Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that. I’m so proud to invest in her as a friend and as a female founder.”