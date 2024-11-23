Princess Kate's special guests to Christmas carol service revealed

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's special guests to Christmas carol service revealed
Catherine, Princess of Wales in white coat © Getty

Prince William's wife is set to host her annual concert at Westminster Abbey in December

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
5 minutes ago
Kensington Palace has confirmed the Princess of Wales has invited a set of special guests to her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on 6 December.

The Palace shared that Kate, 42, has extended an invite to the child survivors of the tragic Southport stabbing.

Kate Middleton wearing burgundy coat in front of Christmas tree© Getty
Kate has shared details about her upcoming Christmas carol concert

The community was left bereft by the knife attack on 29 July, where three children lost their lives, and ten others were seriously injured, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

The news comes after Kate accompanied her husband Prince William to privately meet with the bereaved families of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, as well as the first responders at the scene. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton speak to members of the emergency services © Alamy
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services

They also met dance teacher Leanne Lucas, 35, who was critically wounded during the attack.  

Prince William and Kate Middleton talk© Alamy
The royal couple appeared compassionate

Kate's concert

The Princess' Together at Christmas concert will be the first festive event in her diary since completing her preventative chemotherapy for cancer in September. The mother of three has hosted the annual event since 2021 to celebrate people who support those in need.

royals at christmas carol service © Getty
Kate has hosted the carol concert since 2021

Kensington Palace has announced that the 2024 edition of the festive service will reflect on "how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives".

In a statement, it added: "The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities.

The royal is hoping to her host her annual Christmas carol concert© WPA Pool
The concert celebrates those who have helped others

"This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need – individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive.

Prince Louis blowing out Princess Charlotte's candle© Chris Jackson
The theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story

"This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy."

Kate's outings

The Christmas outing forms part of the royal's gradual return to public duties following what Prince William has called a "brutal" year.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh look on from a balcony during the annual Service Of Remembrance© Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Princess of Wales made an appearance at the annual Service Of Remembrance

Earlier this month, Kate made an appearance alongside King Charles and Princess Anne, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at at the Festival of Remembrance and the Remembrance Sunday service

