Princess Kate's Cinderella moment everyone forgot about

Throughout the years, the Princess of Wales has exuded elegance on the red carpet at the Royal Variety Performance. From garments embellished with intricate sequins to black lace gowns, the royal has consistently brought a timeless chic to the yearly event and it's hard to pick our favourite.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales dazzled in this fairytale inspired gown

But how can we forget Kate's very own Cinderella moment back in 2017? The Princess donned a spectacular floor-length powder blue dress by her favourite British fashion designer Jenny Packham. The long-sleeved gown featured a sweetheart neckline and was layered with a sheer mesh on top. The beautiful blue number was adorned with sequins and intricate flowers all over. Kate accessorised the sparkly look with Jenny Packham's Casa Crystal Clutch, Oscar de la Renta high heels and Queen Elizabeth II's diamond earrings. The luxurious look was a reminder that fairytale princesses really do exist.

© Getty Images The gown was detailed with intricate sequins

Typically donning her signature favourite labels, including Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, and Safiyaa, Kate's glamour will undoubtedly be missed at tonight's show.

Unfortunately, the royal will be absent from this year's Royal Variety, with King Charles stepping in to attend the event for the first time since his last appearance back in 2016. The Princess of Wales has graced the Royal Variety Performance five times and was present at last year's show.

Seeing as we won't be treated to a dazzling new look tonight, let's have a flick through the archives and revisit the breathtaking gowns she has stunned in previous years...

© Getty Images Diane von Furstenberg, 2014 In 2014, Kate made her Royal Variety Performance debut dressed in a chic black lace gown by American designer, Diane von Furstenberg. The floor-length 'Zarita' gown featured a demure boat neckline, sheer fitted sleeves and a nipped in waste. Her brunette locks were styled back in an elegant updo to show off a pair of Kiki McDonough blue topaz 'Lola' earrings. The timeless look was completed with a vintage Magid clutch and a pair of Jimmy Choo ‘Cosmic’ platform heels.

© Getty Images Alexander McQueen, 2019 Keeping with her love for a black lace number, Kate opted for a modern floor-skimming gown by Alexander McQueen. The dress was embroidered with black floral lace that was layered over a lighter nude-toned fabric. This year, the Princess opted for a showstopping sweetheart neckline and fashioned her hair into effortless waves that slightly concealed her Erdem hoop earrings. The gown was teamed with a Jimmy Choo 'Celeste' clutch and a pair of Jimmy Choose 'Romy 100' velvet heels.



© Getty Images Jenny Packham, 2021 In 2021, Kate returned to her beloved Jenny Packham with a dazzling emerald green number. The floor-length 'Tenille' gown featured a round neckline and was embellished with intricate sequins that offered a glimmering flair to the red carpet. The look was detailed with a custom Jenny Packham clutch, a pair of Emmy London 'Rebecca' heels and Missoma 'Zenyu' dramatic earrings. Kate's locks were swept to the side in tight curls, while she kept her makeup naturally radiant as usual.

