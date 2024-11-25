Princess Charlene steals the show in bejellewed bustier in latest radiant appearance

Princess Charlene of Monaco brought elegance and glamour to the 2024 World Rugby Awards ceremony at the Sporting Monte-Carlo complex in Monaco on November 24.

The royal turned heads in a sophisticated black ensemble featuring a plunging bejewelled bustier paired with a sharp tailored blazer.

Charlene's radiant look was completed with sleek, minimalist styling, which showcased her natural beauty and timeless charm.

Her hair was styled in a chic updo, and she accessorised with sparkling floral-shaped diamond earrings, adding just the right amount of glamour.

The princess carried a black clutch that perfectly complemented her ensemble, while her polished makeup highlighted her delicate features, with soft pink tones on her lips and a subtle hint of lavender on her eyes.

This dazzling appearance comes just days after Charlene made headlines during Monaco National Day, where she stepped out alongside her husband, Prince Albert II, and their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

© FREDERIC DIDES Princess Charlene of Monaco poses on the red carpet

Fans were particularly captivated by her decision to resurrect a rarely seen but iconic piece of jewellery: her $65,000 engagement ring.

The pear-cut diamond ring, surrounded by smaller stones in a triangular formation, was originally gifted to Charlene by Prince Albert and is believed to have been crafted by renowned Parisian jeweller Repossi.

© Getty Charlene looked incredible in a lilac suit

During Monaco National Day, Charlene wowed in a tailored light purple suit featuring a blazer with statement buttons and matching trousers.

She paired the ensemble with sheer black stockings, suede pumps, and a coordinating lavender fascinator. This stylish choice once again highlighted her ability to balance regal sophistication with contemporary fashion.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene with the kids

Onlookers couldn’t help but notice her dazzling engagement ring, as the princess rarely wears it in public.

Jewellery expert Maxwell Stone weighed in on the significance of Charlene’s ring, describing it as "empowering, individualistic, and a symbol of independence." Stone noted that the ring's estimated value of $65,000 places it among the top 25 most expensive royal engagement rings in history. He explained why Charlene might not wear the ring frequently, stating, "The sizable centre stone may cause discomfort, or the princess might be concerned about damaging it. Royals like Kate Middleton also remove their engagement rings during physical activities or sports for similar reasons."

© Gareth Cattermole A close-up photo of the engagement ring worn by Princess Charlene

While Charlene is often reserved about her personal life, she recently opened up about motherhood in a candid interview with French publication Gala. She offered a glimpse into her life with eight-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella, revealing their distinct personalities. "Gabriella is very curious and intrigued by the world," she shared.

"She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention. Jacques, on the other hand, is curious and observant but naturally very calm."

Charlene reflected on how her conversations with Jacques differ from those with Gabriella, adding, "The time spent with each of them is so different. They both bring unique perspectives and joy into my life."