Monaco's royal children steal the show on national day

The Monegasque royals were out in full force as they celebrated Monaco National Day on Tuesday.

The National Day, known as The Sovereign Prince's Day, is an opportunity to celebrate the history and culture of the nation. Every year, the Princely family and the extended Grimaldi line, reflect on the traditions of their small but important nation with a series of parades and events.

1/ 5 © Getty Images Entering the spotlight During the ceremony, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert appeared on the balcony of the Palais Princier where they were joined by their nine-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The sibling duo appeared in their element as they charmed royal well-wishers and waved enthusiastically from their prime spot.

2/ 5 © PLS Pool Princess Charlene's fashion Former Olympic swimmer Charlene, 46, looked lovely in a fitted lilac suit complete with gobstopper silver buttons. She accessorised with sparkling diamond earrings and a matching netted fascinator adorned with sculptural quills. Prince Albert, meanwhile, looked smart dressed in his military uniform and a matching black tie.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Jacques and Gabriella's outfits Their two children looked every inch Albert and Charlene's mini-me's, with Prince Jacques rocking a smart uniform adorned with the Star of the Order of Grimaldi while Princess Gabriella looked precious dressed in a periwinkle coat dress featuring a peter pan collar. For added style points, the youngster accessorised with a matching bow headband and a pair of simple stud earrings.

4/ 5 © Getty A family affair Also in attendance were Princess Caroline of Monaco's four children Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Charlotte Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi and Pierre Casiraghi, as well as Prince Albert's nephew, Louis Ducruet. Pierre was joined by his Italian journalist wife Beatrice Borromeo and their adorable sons Stefano and Francesco while model and equestrian Charlotte looked every inch the doting mum with her two sons Raphael and Balthazar. Meanwhile, Andrea was accompanied by his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo and their children Maximilian, India and Sacha.