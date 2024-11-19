Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Monaco's royal children steal the show on national day
Monaco's royal children steal the show on national day
Monaco royals: the next generation© Éric Mathon / Palais princier / Shutterstock

Monaco's royal children steal the show on national day

Princess Charlene attended with her husband Prince Albert and their twins Prince Jaques and Princess Gabriella

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
The Monegasque royals were out in full force as they celebrated Monaco National Day on Tuesday.

The National Day, known as The Sovereign Prince's Day, is an opportunity to celebrate the history and culture of the nation. Every year, the Princely family and the extended Grimaldi line, reflect on the traditions of their small but important nation with a series of parades and events. 

1/5

monaco royal family on balcony © Getty Images

Entering the spotlight

During the ceremony, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert appeared on the balcony of the Palais Princier where they were joined by their nine-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The sibling duo appeared in their element as they charmed royal well-wishers and waved enthusiastically from their prime spot.

2/5

The royal appeared to be wearing her dazzling engagement sparkler© PLS Pool

Princess Charlene's fashion

Former Olympic swimmer Charlene, 46, looked lovely in a fitted lilac suit complete with gobstopper silver buttons. She accessorised with sparkling diamond earrings and a matching netted fascinator adorned with sculptural quills.

Prince Albert, meanwhile, looked smart dressed in his military uniform and a matching black tie. 

3/5

family at monaco national day © Getty Images

Jacques and Gabriella's outfits

Their two children looked every inch Albert and Charlene's mini-me's, with Prince Jacques rocking a smart uniform adorned with the Star of the Order of Grimaldi while Princess Gabriella looked precious dressed in a periwinkle coat dress featuring a peter pan collar.

For added style points, the youngster accessorised with a matching bow headband and a pair of simple stud earrings.

4/5

Camille Gottlieb, Pauline Ducruet, Louis Ducruet, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Pierre Casiraghi, Francesco Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo, Stefano Casiraghi, Balthazar Rassam, Charlotte Casiraghi, Raphael Elmaleh, Maximilian Casiraghi, Tatiana Santo Domingo, India Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi and Sacha Casiraghi attend the Monaco National Day o© Getty

A family affair

Also in attendance were Princess Caroline of Monaco's four children Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Charlotte Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi and Pierre Casiraghi, as well as Prince Albert's nephew, Louis Ducruet. 

Pierre was joined by his Italian journalist wife Beatrice Borromeo and their adorable sons Stefano and Francesco while model and equestrian Charlotte looked every inch the doting mum with her two sons Raphael and Balthazar.

Meanwhile, Andrea was accompanied by his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo and their children Maximilian, India and Sacha.

5/5

monaco royal children on balcony watching parade© Shutterstock

The younger generation

The royal family sweetly posed for a group photograph which saw the next generation of Monaco royals taking pride of place in the spotlight.  

Aside from South-African born Charlene, Princess Alexandra and Charlotte also galloped ahead in the style stakes. 

Figure skater Alexandra, who has inherited her grandmother's timeless style, looked radiant dressed in a silky chocolate-hued skirt suit which she paired with a matching bow and crystal drop earrings.

Charlotte, meanwhile, who has previously graced the front cover of Vogue and glided down the catwalk for Chanel, looked sublime dressed in a sky blue check coat dress adorned with a floral corsage.  

