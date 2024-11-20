Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene's breathtaking gala gown has the most unusual detail
Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Gala evening at Grimaldi Forum during the Monaco National Day on November 19, 2024 in Monaco, Monaco.© SC Pool - Corbis

Princess Charlene's breathtaking gala gown has the most unusual detail

The Monegasque royal was a striking beauty in an asymmetrical gown to attend a ritzy gala with Prince Albert

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
5 minutes ago
There is rarely an occasion where Princess Charlene of Monaco doesn't reign supreme in the style department. Shortly after enchanting crowds from the Palais Princier's balcony in a candy-coloured suit on Monaco's National Day, the Monegasque royal and her husband, Prince Albert stepped out for a Gala evening at the Grimaldi Forum. 

The South African-born royal looked statuesque in a regal navy blue gown. Her asymmetrical dress, complete with one long sleeve and another angelic cropped sleeve, looked divine on Charlene's athletic frame. 

Accentuating her height, the Princess slipped into towering heels. She layered with a striped red and white sash in honour of Monaco's national colours, and carried an elegant satin black clutch bag. 

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the Gala evening at Grimaldi Forum during the Monaco National Day on November 19, 2024 in Monaco, Monaco. © PLS Pool

The mother-of-two styled her golden blonde hair in romantic Hollywood waves and opted for a soft yet glamorous makeup combination to highlight her delicate features. Monaco's National Day and the subsequent Gala at the Grimaldi Forum is always an occasion of glitz and glamour for the Princely family. 

The royal's asymmetrical dress featured the most unique sleeve detail© SC Pool - Corbis
The royal's asymmetrical dress featured the most unique sleeve detail

The National Day of Monaco, also known as The Sovereign Prince's Day, is an opportunity to celebrate the history and culture of the nation. Every year, the Princely family and the extended Grimaldi line, reflect on the traditions of their small but important nation with a series of parades and events.

Previous years have seen the Princess dazzle in some of her finest regalia, from serene floor-length gowns to tailored suits and glittering floor length dresses. 

Keep scrolling to revisit some of the royal's most mesmerising Monaco Day looks…

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends a Gala at the Grimaldi Forum during the Monaco National Day on November 19, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. © PLS Pool

2022

Two years ago, Princess Charlene beguiled in a beautiful royal blue gown and a matching navy blue manicure. 

At the time, the royal's platinum pixie cut was in its prime - and showed off the royal's dazzling sapphire earrings.

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends a Gala during Monaco National Day on November 19, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

2018

The Princess wouldn't have looked out of place in Hollywood with her berry-red lips and coiled waves as she dazzled in an asymmetrical gown.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco arrive at the Monaco National day Gala concert at Grimaldi forum as part of Monaco National Day Celebrations at Grimaldi Forum on November 19, 2011 in Monaco, Monaco.© Pascal Le Segretain

2011

The mother-of-two enchanted in a rich velvet gown for the annual Grimaldi Forum gala in 2011. 

Her striking gown was complete with an off-the-shoulder neckline and sophisticated long sleeves.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene Wittstock arrive to attend the Monaco National day Gala concert at Grimaldi forum on November 19, 2010 in Monaco, Monaco. © Pascal Le Segretain

2010

Channelling Bond girl energy, a resplendent Princess Charlene turned heads in a glittering bronze ombré dress and shimmering stole for the gala in 2010.

