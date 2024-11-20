Princess Charlene's breathtaking gala gown has the most unusual detail

There is rarely an occasion where Princess Charlene of Monaco doesn't reign supreme in the style department. Shortly after enchanting crowds from the Palais Princier's balcony in a candy-coloured suit on Monaco's National Day, the Monegasque royal and her husband, Prince Albert stepped out for a Gala evening at the Grimaldi Forum.

The South African-born royal looked statuesque in a regal navy blue gown. Her asymmetrical dress, complete with one long sleeve and another angelic cropped sleeve, looked divine on Charlene's athletic frame.

Accentuating her height, the Princess slipped into towering heels. She layered with a striped red and white sash in honour of Monaco's national colours, and carried an elegant satin black clutch bag.

© PLS Pool

The mother-of-two styled her golden blonde hair in romantic Hollywood waves and opted for a soft yet glamorous makeup combination to highlight her delicate features. Monaco's National Day and the subsequent Gala at the Grimaldi Forum is always an occasion of glitz and glamour for the Princely family.

© SC Pool - Corbis The royal's asymmetrical dress featured the most unique sleeve detail

The National Day of Monaco, also known as The Sovereign Prince's Day, is an opportunity to celebrate the history and culture of the nation. Every year, the Princely family and the extended Grimaldi line, reflect on the traditions of their small but important nation with a series of parades and events.

Previous years have seen the Princess dazzle in some of her finest regalia, from serene floor-length gowns to tailored suits and glittering floor length dresses.

Keep scrolling to revisit some of the royal's most mesmerising Monaco Day looks…

© PLS Pool 2022 Two years ago, Princess Charlene beguiled in a beautiful royal blue gown and a matching navy blue manicure. At the time, the royal's platinum pixie cut was in its prime - and showed off the royal's dazzling sapphire earrings.



2018 The Princess wouldn't have looked out of place in Hollywood with her berry-red lips and coiled waves as she dazzled in an asymmetrical gown.



© Pascal Le Segretain 2011 The mother-of-two enchanted in a rich velvet gown for the annual Grimaldi Forum gala in 2011. Her striking gown was complete with an off-the-shoulder neckline and sophisticated long sleeves.



© Pascal Le Segretain 2010 Channelling Bond girl energy, a resplendent Princess Charlene turned heads in a glittering bronze ombré dress and shimmering stole for the gala in 2010.

