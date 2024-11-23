Princess Charlene is pure perfection in fitted leather jacket

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene amazes in sumptuous fitted leather jacket
Charlene in black leather jacket© Getty

Prince Albert's wife oozed luxury on a sporty outing

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene of Monaco looked so glamorous as she headed to Stade Louis II on Thursday to officially hand over the jerseys of the principality's U16 rugby team ahead of the prestigious Dubai7s tournament.

Prince Albert's wife, 46, was seen wearing a sumptuous chocolate brown leather jacket with gold hardware and a fitted cut.

charlene in line of rugby players© Éric Mathon/Princier Palace

The jacket was worn zipped up over a black roll-neck sweater for extra warmth.

charlene posing with young rugby player© Éric Mathon/Princier Palace

Her lovely leather was paired with wide-leg dark wash jeans and heeled black boots for an added touch of glamour. 

As ever, the Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal's makeup looked pristine with a rosy glossy lip and pale grey eyeshadow.

princess charlene shaking hand of young rugby players© Éric Mathon/Princier Palace

Her sandy blonde hair was swept up and pinned to the back of her head with sweeping curtain bangs to frame her face. Charlene's look was rounded off with statement gold hoops.

charlene watching children play tug of war© Éric Mathon/Princier Palace

Another autumnal look

Just a day later, the mother of two headed out on another well-dressed outing to host 310 children for a morning of awareness about drowning prevention with the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

charlene in amongst 300 children© Éric Mathon/Princier Palace

The royal was seen wearing leg-lengthening black trousers with an oatmeal roll-neck sweater and a cropped tan jacket.

charlene in line up in leather trousers© Éric Mathon/Princier Palace

Princess Charlene's leather collection

Though not necessarily a fabric you would associate with royal fashion, Princess Charlene has worn leather before - and rocked it with ease.

charlene with plaque beside four men in all black© Éric Mathon/Princier Palace

The former Olympic swimmer was seen in April at the opening of Amazonico restaurant at the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer where she donned a pair of skin-tight leather trousers styled with an Akris boucle blazer and Gianvito Rossi black leather pumps.

Princess Charlene outside in black dress and leather jacket© Getty

DISCOVER: Princess Charlene dazzles crowds in candy colours and rarely-worn diamond engagement ring

Meanwhile, in 2018, Charlene was spotted in Paris as she attended the Akris show as part of Paris Fashion Week wearing a black leather jacket over a sheer floaty midi dress.

