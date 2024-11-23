Princess Charlene is pure perfection in fitted leather jacket

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked so glamorous as she headed to Stade Louis II on Thursday to officially hand over the jerseys of the principality's U16 rugby team ahead of the prestigious Dubai7s tournament.

Prince Albert's wife, 46, was seen wearing a sumptuous chocolate brown leather jacket with gold hardware and a fitted cut.

© Éric Mathon/Princier Palace The jacket was worn zipped up over a black roll-neck sweater for extra warmth.



© Éric Mathon/Princier Palace Her lovely leather was paired with wide-leg dark wash jeans and heeled black boots for an added touch of glamour. As ever, the Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal's makeup looked pristine with a rosy glossy lip and pale grey eyeshadow.



© Éric Mathon/Princier Palace Her sandy blonde hair was swept up and pinned to the back of her head with sweeping curtain bangs to frame her face. Charlene's look was rounded off with statement gold hoops.



© Éric Mathon/Princier Palace Another autumnal look Just a day later, the mother of two headed out on another well-dressed outing to host 310 children for a morning of awareness about drowning prevention with the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

© Éric Mathon/Princier Palace The royal was seen wearing leg-lengthening black trousers with an oatmeal roll-neck sweater and a cropped tan jacket.



© Éric Mathon/Princier Palace Princess Charlene's leather collection Though not necessarily a fabric you would associate with royal fashion, Princess Charlene has worn leather before - and rocked it with ease.

© Éric Mathon/Princier Palace The former Olympic swimmer was seen in April at the opening of Amazonico restaurant at the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer where she donned a pair of skin-tight leather trousers styled with an Akris boucle blazer and Gianvito Rossi black leather pumps.



Meanwhile, in 2018, Charlene was spotted in Paris as she attended the Akris show as part of Paris Fashion Week wearing a black leather jacket over a sheer floaty midi dress.