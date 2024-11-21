Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene's balletic updo conceals long hair transformation
Subscribe
Princess Charlene's balletic updo conceals long hair transformation
Princess Charlene side on holding flowers© Getty

Princess Charlene's balletic updo conceals long hair transformation

Prince Albert's wife usually rocks a cropped hairstyle  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Charlene  has become known for rocking the shortest hair of royal women in Europe. 

But on Monday the Princess of Monaco, 46, attended the Monaco National Day celebrations alongside her husband Prince Albert, and twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with a totally different look. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Charlene's best fashion looks - ever
Princess Charlene of Monaco close up in lilac suit© Getty

The royal seems to have grown her hair out of late and her shiny locks are now long enough to style into an updo - her first in five years.  

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene enter church© Getty

Charlene wore a low balletic bun with a face-framing side fringe which was topped off with a lilac netted fascinator.

Princess Stephanie of Monaco and Princess Charlene talking© Getty

As for her outfit, the former Olympic swimmer wore a bespoke lavender-hued Louis Vuitton jacket which was collarless and featured statement buttons.

Charlene looked incredible in a lilac suit© Getty

She teamed it with cigarette-style trousers and black heels.

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the Gala evening at Grimaldi Forum during the Monaco National Day on November 19, 2024 in Monaco, Monaco. © PLS Pool

A classically glamorous look

Meanwhile, the Princess stepped out later that day for the gala evening at Grimaldi Forum to mark Monaco National Day. Charlene looked stunning in an asymmetrical navy gown by Louis Vuitton with a round neckline and floor-length skirt. 

The royal's asymmetrical dress featured the most unique sleeve detail© SC Pool - Corbis

On this occasion, Charlene elevated her look by styling her hair in uniform Hollywood waves. The mother of two's makeup also made a statement as she rocked a glossy red lip and cut crease eyeshadow look.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene © Getty

Another hair switch-up

The former athlete's hair looked altogether different when she attended the Red Cross Gifts Distribution in Monaco earlier this month. 

Charlene wore her tresses down and straight so that it reached her chin and parted it down the side for a soft look.

Princess Charlene's bold hair was a surprise for royal fans© Getty

Taking a stand

The royal's boldest hair transformation came in 2021 when she shaved one side of her head and swept the remaining hair to the other side. "Certainly, of all the members of royal families, I’m probably the one who has tried the most different hairstyles, and I’ll continue. That’s my choice," the princess told French magazine Point de Vue.

Charlene Wittstock with rocker hair© Getty

DISCOVER: Princess Charlene exudes elegance in sculpted skinny jeans for poignant occasion

"The remarks of 'But what is she doing?' and 'But it’s not royal!' — I know these all too well and I have nothing to say to them, except that we're in 2021 and that in these times which are so troubling, so difficult, there are other, much more important subjects which deserve our attention," she added.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more

Read More