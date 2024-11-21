Princess Charlene's balletic updo conceals long hair transformation

Princess Charlene has become known for rocking the shortest hair of royal women in Europe.

But on Monday the Princess of Monaco, 46, attended the Monaco National Day celebrations alongside her husband Prince Albert, and twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with a totally different look.

© Getty The royal seems to have grown her hair out of late and her shiny locks are now long enough to style into an updo - her first in five years.



© Getty Charlene wore a low balletic bun with a face-framing side fringe which was topped off with a lilac netted fascinator.



© Getty As for her outfit, the former Olympic swimmer wore a bespoke lavender-hued Louis Vuitton jacket which was collarless and featured statement buttons.



© Getty She teamed it with cigarette-style trousers and black heels.



© PLS Pool A classically glamorous look Meanwhile, the Princess stepped out later that day for the gala evening at Grimaldi Forum to mark Monaco National Day. Charlene looked stunning in an asymmetrical navy gown by Louis Vuitton with a round neckline and floor-length skirt.

© SC Pool - Corbis On this occasion, Charlene elevated her look by styling her hair in uniform Hollywood waves. The mother of two's makeup also made a statement as she rocked a glossy red lip and cut crease eyeshadow look.



© Getty Another hair switch-up The former athlete's hair looked altogether different when she attended the Red Cross Gifts Distribution in Monaco earlier this month. Charlene wore her tresses down and straight so that it reached her chin and parted it down the side for a soft look.

© Getty Taking a stand The royal's boldest hair transformation came in 2021 when she shaved one side of her head and swept the remaining hair to the other side. "Certainly, of all the members of royal families, I’m probably the one who has tried the most different hairstyles, and I’ll continue. That’s my choice," the princess told French magazine Point de Vue.

"The remarks of 'But what is she doing?' and 'But it’s not royal!' — I know these all too well and I have nothing to say to them, except that we're in 2021 and that in these times which are so troubling, so difficult, there are other, much more important subjects which deserve our attention," she added.