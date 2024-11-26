Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles' plans to welcome new addition to royal family revealed - details
King Charles and Queen Camilla wave during state visit© Getty

King Charles' plans to welcome new addition to royal family revealed

The monarch opened up at the Royal Variety Performance

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The King is set to welcome a new addition to the royal family after the death of the Queen's beloved Jack Russell terrier, Beth.

The rescue pup had an untreatable tumour and had to be put down earlier this month, with the royals referring to the pooch as "the Queen's much-loved companion".

Charles revealed the couple's plans to get a new dog as he made a solo appearance at the Royal Variety Performance last Friday.

Hosts Amanda Holden and Alan Carr recalled the conversation they had with the monarch after the show, in which they shared condolences for the Queen following Beth's death.

Camilla adopted the pup from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2011, of which she is patron and TV presenter Amanda is an ambassador.

“I felt for her, I really felt for her when that happened,” Amanda said, before adding that the King then said: "'We're going to get a new one.'"

The Queen is also the proud owner of another Jack Russell Terrier, Bluebell, who was welcomed to the family from Battersea in 2012.

Camilla with Beth and Bluebell and Paul O'Grady© Getty
Camilla with her dogs Beth and Bluebell and Paul O'Grady

The pooches meant so much to Her Majesty that a motif of Beth and Bluebell was embroidered in gold on her coronation gown, designed by Bruce Oldfield.

And included among the Christmas decorations at the King's country home, Highgrove House, are two ornaments of Beth and Bluebell.

The royals are renowned for their love of their four-legged friends, with the late Queen Elizabeth II owning several corgis throughout her lifetime.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also bid farewell to their black cocker spaniel, Lupo, in November 2020, after nine years. 

Princess Kate in country attire with her dog© Getty
Kate with Lupo

Prince William and Kate received the pup as a Christmas present from the Princess' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, from a litter of puppies owned by Kate's brother, James.

Princess Kate with orla© Getty
Kate with Orla at the polo in 2022

Shortly before Lupo's death, the couple welcomed another spaniel to their family, with her name Orla finally revealed as she starred in Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday portraits.

