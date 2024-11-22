Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles makes solo appearance at Royal Variety Performance as Queen Camilla pulls out - best photos
His Royal Highness enjoyed a star-studded night at London's Royal Albert Hall

The King stepped out for a star-studded soiree at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday night. The monarch was due to appear alongside Queen Camilla, however, the 77-year-old withdrew at the last minute as she continues to recover from an earlier chest infection.

It marked the first time Charles attended the annual Royal Variety Performance as patron of the Royal Variety Charity, which helps members of the entertainment industry in the UK who need help and assistance.

The monarch, 76, looked smart dressed in a black tuxedo for the outing. The royal kept warm on the chilly November evening with a black coat.

The King was treated to performances by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and James Bay, with Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish presenting a musical number from their new show The Devil Wears Prada with star Vanessa Williams and its cast.

The event was hosted by comedian Alan Carr and TV presenter Amanda Holden, with Alan saying he was "completely thrilled" to be on duty ahead of the night.

King Charles walking with a man© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock
Charles attended without Camilla

Charles also saw magic from Penn and Teller and Stephen Mulhern, along with a performance from Cirque Du Soleil and the English National Ballet.

There was also an exclusive medley from Sir Cameron Mackintosh's production of the musical Oliver! and a performance from the company of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Starlight Express.

Money raised from the show will go to help people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance, with the Royal Variety Charity launching an initiative to help those with mental health issues this year.

The show will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player in December.

Amanda Holden in a green sequin top and mint skirt© ITV/Shutterstock

Amanda Holden

Show host Amanda Holden looked dazzling at the event, wearing a striking bejewelled green crop top. She finished her look off with a mint green skirt.

Alan Carr in a black tuxedo© ITV/Shutterstock

Alan Carr

Alan co-hosted alongside Amanda and the comedian looked the part in a black tuxedo. And we love the unique lizard brooch!

Lorraine Kelly in a sequin jacket and black trousers© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Lorraine Kelly

Queen of Daytime TV Lorraine looked wonderful in a pink sequin jacket and a shirt saying: 'Love is all around'.

Lorraine is performing at the event in the Change And Check Choir, a choir made up of women who detected breast cancer thanks to the TV presenter.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor in a black off-the-shoulder gown© ITV/Shutterstock

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Sophie Ellis-Bexter looked absolutely gorgeous at the event in a stylish black dress.

Penn and Teller in tweed suits© ITV/Shutterstock

Penn and Teller

Penn and Teller rocked tweed suits ahead of their magical performance at the event.

