Prince William dons camouflage ahead of joint appearance with wife Kate

The Prince of Wales demonstrated his compassion for the armed forces as he joined the Welsh Guards for a military training on Salisbury Plain on Tuesday.

Prince William, 42, who became colonel of the regiment last year, donned camouflage as he joined soldiers from its 1st Battalion practising live firing on Salisbury Plain.

For the past two years the 1st Battalion has been performing ceremonial duties known as the "blue line" and from January 2025 will return to "green soldiering" and spend time on regrowing the regiment's specialist weapons capabilities.

It's been a busy couple of years for the Welsh Guards who took part in Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, King Charles's coronation and his first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch.

Talking to the six-strong sniper team, William asked: "Really decent training then? Is it good to be back out. It's good to get out of ceremonial, isn’t it. You guys have done more than your fair share of that," before adding: "I'm sorry. It's been fairly busy this year. You've only got a few more days. It's not long I'm going to make sure my father doesn't squeeze in too many more moments!"

The future King then asked the soldiers about the training involved with becoming a sniper before trying his hand at flying a drone. Watch in the video below…

Drones have become a significant military weapon on the battlefield in the war in Ukraine, used extensively by both sides in the conflict.

© Getty William trying a general-purpose machine gun

The platoon commander described the royal visit as “very special” adding: “The regiment has a long history with His Majesty the King, formerly the Prince of Wales, and now His Royal Highness.

"And so this is amazing morale for the guys especially when they’ve been doing a lot of ceremonial duties… and also on a visit like this… they can get hands on with him, show him how it's done and I think that means a lot to them."

The Prince of Wales has been sporting a bearded appearance since the summer, and kept his facial hair for his military engagement.

Soldiers are now permitted to grow their facial hair while serving in the British army and William's camouflage look sparked a flurry of comments from royal fans on social media.

© Getty William has kept his summer beard

"The handsome Prince," one commented, while a second agreed, writing: "I love William with a beard!"

A third added: "I love this new era of William. Looking great."

© Getty Launching a drone

The Prince's latest outing comes as Kensington Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales will be involved in the Emir of Qatar's state visit to the UK next week.

William and Kate will greet His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani at their London residence, on behalf of the King.

The Waleses will travel with the couple in a carriage procession to the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade, before a lunch at Buckingham Palace.

However, Kate will not join senior royals at the state banquet at the palace on Tuesday night amid her gradual return royal duties as she recovers from cancer.