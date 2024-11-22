Queen Camilla pulls out of Royal Variety outing last minute - read statement

The Queen has pulled out of attending the Royal Variety Performance, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Camilla, 77, will no longer attend the show at London's Royal Albert Hall on Friday, because of continuing symptoms from her recent chest infection, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.

"With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight's Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned."

HELLO! understands that while Her Majesty is on the road to recovery, the symptoms of a chest infection can time to fully clear and given the length and lateness of the outing, she has sensibly decided to heed medical advice that there is a risk when recovering patients overstretch themselves.

Camilla will remain in London tonight but she and Charles will travel to Sandringham for the week ahead.

It's understood there's no cause for alarm.

© Getty The Queen at the reception for the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition on Thursday

A royal source has said that the Queen is "naturally disappointed to miss the evening’s entertainments, and sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that 'the show must go on'. She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon".

The Queen sparked health fears when she pulled out of attending Remembrance events earlier this month, with Camilla having first experienced symptoms when she and Charles returned from their tour of Australia and Samoa in October.

© Getty The King and Queen at the diplomatic reception on Tuesday

Her Majesty is also mourning the death of her beloved rescue dog, Beth, who had an untreatable tumour and had to be put down last weekend.

Camilla was last seen publicly on Thursday as she hosted a Buckingham Palace reception for winners of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition.

Meanwhile, the King stepped out for the launch of his environmental charity, the King's Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA) at St James's Palace on Thursday.

LISTEN: Earthshot, Remembrance and more