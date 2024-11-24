King Charles braves storm for church outing amid Queen Camilla's recovery

King Charles braved Storm Bert on Sunday as he stepped out to attend a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

The royal wrapped up warm for the autumnal outing, layering up his charcoal grey suit with his trusty caramel-hued winter wool coat.

© Geoff Robinson Charles wrapped up warm in a winter coat

In light of the weather warnings sweeping across large parts of the UK, Charles, 76, also carried a smart navy umbrella with a classic crook handle.

Despite the windy weather, His Majesty appeared in high spirits, pausing to wave at royal well-wishers. Elsewhere, he could be seen warmly greeting the Reverend with a broad grin.

© Geoff Robinson His Majesty attended without with his wife Queen Camilla

Charles wasn't joined by his wife Queen Camilla who is currently recovering from an earlier chest infection.

The Queen, 77, sparked health fears when she pulled out of attending Remembrance events earlier this month, with Camilla having first experienced symptoms when she and Charles returned from their tour of Australia and Samoa in October.

© Geoff Robinson King Charles attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday

She has since missed several key events including the Royal Variety Performance which took place on Friday evening.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.

"With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight's Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned."

© Getty Images Camilla is recovering from a chest infection

HELLO! understands that while Her Majesty is on the road to recovery, the symptoms of a chest infection can take time to fully clear and given the length and lateness of the outing, she has sensibly decided to heed medical advice that there is a risk when recovering patients overstretch themselves.

It's understood there's no cause for alarm, however.

© ITV/Shutterstock His Majesty greeting Sir Elton John and David Furnish

On Friday night, His Majesty was treated to performances by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and James Bay, with Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish presenting a musical number from their new show The Devil Wears Prada with star Vanessa Williams and its cast.

The event was hosted by comedian Alan Carr and TV presenter Amanda Holden, with Alan saying he was "completely thrilled" to be on duty ahead of the night.

© Getty Images Charles looked smart in a dapper suit and bow tie

It marked the first time Charles attended the annual Royal Variety Performance in his role as patron of the Royal Variety Charity, which continues to support members of the entertainment industry with a nationwide grants scheme.

Previously, Charles has been the show's Royal Guest of Honour sixteen times. He made his first appearance back in 1968.