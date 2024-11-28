Cressida Bonas as you have never seen her before in glowing photo with 'unofficial step-sister' Gabriella Wilde

Cressida Bonas never fails to look gorgeous. Whether it's an off-duty day out or a glamorous A-list event, it's safe to say she never gets it wrong.

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend was recently pictured alongside her sister, Gabriella Wilde, for a charity calendar in honour of The Lady Garden Foundation, a charity dedicated to raising awareness for the five gynaecological cancers.

Gabriella is Cressida's 'unofficial' stepsister

The calendar's theme is Women of Talent, and the sister duo looked sensational, surrounded by red flowers – their blonde hair intertwining.

The pair's flawless complexions couldn't go unnoticed, their makeup kept to a minimum, other than a slick of coral lipstick and light touches of mascara.

Cressida's warm blonde locks perfectly framed her face, her soft bangs parted to one side, whilst Gabriella's brighter tresses were left to flow freely with a natural wave.

Other stars featured in the calendar include Ama Pipi, Anna Friel, Camilla Rutherford, Charlotte Dellal, Joely Richardson, Lily Bertrand-Webb, Melissa Hemsley, Noor Fares, Petra Palumbo, and Savannah Miller.

The calendar, which was shot by photographer Lily Bertrand-Webb, with Anouska Beckwith as Creative Director, also includes inspiring monthly mottos from notable women such as Frida Kahlo, Audrey Hepburn, and Rosa Parks. The calendar is available on the Lady Garden Foundation website for £60.

Gabriella has previously been coined Cressida's 'unofficial stepsister', as Gabriella's father, John Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, married Cressida's mother, Lady Mary Gaye Curzon.

Talking about their incredible bond, Gabriella said: "There are just two months between Cressida and me, and although we’re not officially stepsisters, she was my best friend when we were little and we grew up together, so she kind of is anyway.”

Cressida has eight siblings and half-siblings in total. Sadly, her sister, Pandora Cooper-Key, recently died following her 24-year battle with cancer.

Talking about her sister in a piece for The Times, Cressida, who is the doting mother to her son Wilbur, penned: "I wish I could talk to her about raising sons as I’m also now the mother of a baby boy. Her boys are teenagers and I’m just starting out with an almost two-year-old, so she had already walked the path that I’m beginning.

© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock Pandora Cooper-Key and Cressida were so close

"I have a journal filled with scribbles and notes from conversations with my sisters. On one page, I had written down something Pandora said just after I'd given birth to a boy: 'No matter what, they’ll always love and want to protect their mums.'"

Cressida added: "Watching my sister’s courage will stay with me forever. Though she sometimes felt frightened, she was always brave, and towards the very end she seemed to accept that she was dying. She knew she was heading to a more peaceful place without the pain. During my last moments with her, I got to hold her tight and say: 'Thank you for being my big sister.'"