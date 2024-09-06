Cressida Bonas shares adorable video of son Wilbur from incredible family summer

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas couldn't be more besotted with her countryside life existence and on Wednesday, she shared an adorable video featuring her one-year-old son Wilbur.

The mother-son duo, looked like they had an incredible summer together if the fun-filled montage was anything to go by. One shot saw the little one stroking a large sheep whilst donning a bright yellow bucket hat and matching rain mack.

Captioning the post, Cressida wrote: "Moments with @boden_clothing at the start of summer, when the sun began to peek its nose out [sunshine emoji] #bodenpartner."

Another sweet mother-son moment saw Cressida pick up and swing her son around whilst standing on beautiful verdant green grass.

WATCH: Cressida Bonas frolicking on the beach

The adorable clip went down a storm with friends and followers who took to the comments with sweet messages.

"I love how happy and at peace you always seem [red love heart emoji] (And love the skirt! At Boden Clothing?)," one penned. A second added: "Now that is a beautiful joie de vivre!"

© Instagram Cressida and her family looked like they had a brilliant holiday

Cressida shares her son with her husband of four years, Harry Wentworth-Stanley. She and her estate agent beau crossed paths at Leeds University and walked down the aisle in 2020 in a secret ceremony with only their nearest and dearest present.

The family-of-three have recently enjoyed a glorious family holiday to Norfolk, of which the doting mum documented with a slew of fabulous photos.

One adorable snap showed her cuddled up with Wilbur, both of them donning bucket hats - Wilbur's a sunshine yellow hue, whilst Cressida opted for a knitted mint green number.

Other sensational photos showed a photo of their adorable sausage dog posing with cows as well as a glorious image of Wilbur running on the beach.

Cressida shared the sweetest photo of her dog

"Beautiful Norfolk, you hold a special place in my heart," Cressida penned in the caption.

Cressida dated Prince Harry between 2012 and 2014 after the pair were introduced by his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

The pair parted ways as Cressida became increasingly overwhelmed by the public attention. Since then she and the Duke of Sussex have remained on good terms, with Cressida attending Harry and Meghan's headline-making royal wedding in 2018.