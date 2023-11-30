Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas joins royal family to support Princess Eugenie

Cressida Bonas looked gorgeous on Wednesday evening when she stepped out alongside Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice to support Princess Eugenie at The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala.

The 34-year-old was pictured at Battersea Arts Centre, donning the most glamorous strapless pink and red gown. Her iconic blonde tousled lengths were worn down and swept over to one side.

© Dave Benett Cressida has remained close with the royal family since dating Prince Harry from 2012-2014

The evening was a first for the charity, which Princess Eugenie formed in 2017 with her friend Julia de Boinville. The Anti Slavery Collective is dedicated to raising awareness of modern slavery as a global epidemic and encourages law enforcement agencies, policy makers, journalists, academics, NGOs, companies, individuals, and survivors to collaborate on how to fight human trafficking.

Despite Cressida's previous relationship with Prince Harry, whom she dated from 2012-2014, she has remained close to the royal family and joined the glittering line-up of A-Listers who all looked glorious for their evening out.

© Dave Benett Cressida looked beautiful in a pink and red striped dress

Zara opted for a floor-length black gown that featured puff sleeves and glittery golden embroidery.

The equestrian swept her blonde tresses back into an elegant low bun and rocked a pair of statement silver earrings and a glittering gold watch.

© Dave Benett Cressida was pictured sitting with Zara Tindall and James Blunt

Zara and Cressida were pictured sitting together next to James Blunt where they enjoyed performances from Ed Sheeran, The London Essentials and Dream, a modern slavery survivors' choir, which was formed during music therapy sessions provided by The Salvation Army.

Eugenie looked glorious for her special evening wearing an ultra-chic black satin gown, that featured a daring thigh-high split decorated with bejeweled buttons. Princess Beatrice matched her sister and donned a black satin blazer gown complete with a floor-length net skirt.

© Dave Benett Zara Tindall pictured with Princess Eugenie and Natalie Pinkham

Other names who attended included, Natalie Pinkham, Ayda Field, Camila Alves McConaughey, and Gabriela Hearst.

Ayda opted for a beautiful navy blue and green dress that featured long billowing sleeves and a daring plunging V-neckline. Her brunette tresses were free-flowing and styled into soft curls.

© Dave Benett The York sisters twinned in all-black ensembles for the evening out

Meanwhile, Natalie Pinkham opted for a dramatic red one-shoulder number. One side featured an oversized puffed sleeve in a chic satin material. The rest of the gown fell all the way to the floor in a brighter scarlet hue.

The Princess made an impactful speech whilst at the event. "There are more enslaved men, women, and children than at any other time in history and it’s something that deeply affects us, and we knew from the start we wanted to make a difference. A lasting impact."

"We encourage law enforcement agencies, policy makers, journalists, academics, NGOs, companies, individuals, and survivors to collaborate and share ideas on how we can fight human trafficking and modern slavery."