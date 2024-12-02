Queen Camilla makes changes to royal duties as palace issues health update

Queen Camilla has had to tweak her upcoming programme due to lingering side effects from an earlier chest infection.

While Her Majesty had been due to play a key role in the Qatar state visit, HELLO! understands that Camilla will no longer attend the arrival ceremony on Horse Guards Parade, but will instead attend the arrival lunch which is set to take place at Buckingham Palace.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla has tweaked her programme

Doctors have advised Camilla to take time to rest and recover fully.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his first wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani are visiting from 3 December to 4 December.

© Getty Images The royal couple are hosting the Emir of Qatar and his wife

Despite tweaking her schedule, Camilla, 77, is still expected to attend a glittering state banquet on Tuesday evening during which the Emir and King Charles are set to give speeches at the start of the banquet.

She is, however, expected to take a short break before dinner while guests are being met in a receiving line.

The Queen first experienced symptoms after she and Charles returned from their tour of Australia and Samoa in October. She sparked health fears when she pulled out of Remembrance events in November and has since missed several key events including the Royal Variety Performance.

© Getty Images The Queen is continuing to experience some post-viral symptoms

At the time, doctors advised the Queen to rest as she "continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms", according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

An official spokesperson said: "Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Australia and Samoa earlier this autumn

"With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight's Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned."

HELLO! understands that while Her Majesty is on the road to recovery, the symptoms of a chest infection can take time to fully clear and given the length and lateness of the outing, she has sensibly decided to heed medical advice that there is a risk when recovering patients overstretch themselves.