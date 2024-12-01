King Charles pictured solo in Sandringham as Queen Camilla continues recovery

King Charles made a solo appearance in Sandringham on Sunday as he attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Braving the rain, His Majesty was spotted using a smart navy umbrella with a traditional crook handle. He wrapped up warm against the December chill in his trusty camel-hued coat and accessorised with a striped tie and suede brogues.

© Paul Marriott Charles braved the rain as he attended a Sunday morning church service

While the monarch, 76, typically attends church with his wife Queen Camilla, Charles made a solo appearance at the weekend amid Camilla's continued recovery from an earlier chest infection.

The Queen, 77, first experienced symptoms after she and Charles returned from their tour of Australia and Samoa in October. She sparked health fears when she pulled out of Remembrance events in November and has since missed several key events including the Royal Variety Performance which took place last Friday.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla is recovering from an earlier chest infection

Doctors advised the Queen to rest as she "continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms", according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

An official spokesperson said: "Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.

© Getty Images Charles looked smart in a dapper suit and bow tie as he attended the Royal Variety Performance

"With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight's Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned."

HELLO! understands that while Her Majesty is on the road to recovery, the symptoms of a chest infection can take time to fully clear and given the length and lateness of the outing, she has sensibly decided to heed medical advice that there is a risk when recovering patients overstretch themselves.

On 19 November, however, Camilla attended a glittering diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace. The white tie event saw King Charles, Camilla and Prince William mingle with around 900 guests, including foreign ambassadors and high commissioners based in the UK, their spouses or partners, and diplomatic staff.

© Getty Images The royal couple arriving at the reception

For the glitzy occasion, Camilla looked picture perfect in a blue velvet evening dress crafted by Fiona Clare. She elevated her outfit with a dazzling tiara complete with five large aquamarines and glittering diamonds.

Also known as the aquamarine ribbon tiara, the headpiece was previously owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla dazzled in a diamond and aquamarine tiara

It was not pictured in public for decades, and many thought it has been broken up into parts for a second tiara, until the Duchess of Edinburgh wore it to the gala dinner celebrating the Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg's wedding in 2012, and a year later at the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden in 2013.