Duchess Sophie's continues 'remarkable legacy' as she takes on historic role

The Duchess of Edinburgh has taken on a historical royal role, previously held by her father-in-law, Prince Philip.

Sophie, 59, is now patron of Capability Scotland, a forefront of supporting disabled people for over 75 years. The late Duke of Edinburgh held the role for over six decades.

The timing, coinciding with the International Day of People with Disabilities, underscores the charity's ongoing commitment to empowerment and inclusivity.

To mark the occasion, the charity shared a touching image of the Duchess during a visit to the charity's Riccarton campus and Craigmillar Hub earlier this year.

During her visit, Her Royal Highness engaged with service users and staff, toured the sensory and art spaces, and received a heartfelt gift created by those supported at the hub.

Chief executive of the organisation, Brian Logan, said of Sophie's appointment: "We are incredibly honoured to welcome The Duchess of Edinburgh as our new Royal Patron. Her passion for championing the rights of disabled people and her connection to our cause is inspiring.

"The Duchess has already shown great interest in our work through her visits, engaging with the people we support and learning about the wide range of services we provide.

"Her involvement will undoubtedly help us shine a spotlight on the challenges faced by disabled people in Scotland, while also celebrating their achievements.

"This appointment continues a remarkable legacy of royal support for Capability Scotland, which began with the late Duke of Edinburgh more than six decades ago. Her Royal Highness’s patronage is a testament to the importance of our mission, and we look forward to working together to create a more inclusive and equitable society for disabled people."

What does the role entail?

Of her involvement in the charity, the organisation said the Duchess will attend key events such as their upcoming 80th-anniversary celebrations and engage with its transformative work.

Her role will also include recognising and celebrating the efforts of its fantastic staff and volunteers.