Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's rural honeymoon photo leaves fans emotional

King Charles' late parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had a love story for the ages, so it comes as no surprise that fans continue to get emotional on their special anniversaries.

Her late Majesty would have marked her 77th wedding anniversary on 20 November, after the 21-year-old Princess exchanged vows with the 26-year-old Prince of Greece and Denmark at Westminster Abbey back in 1947 in a star embroidered dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara.

To commemorate the memory, the Royal Collection Trust's official Instagram account posted a rare photo of Elizabeth and Philip's post-wedding trip to Broadlands.

"On this day in 1947 the future Queen Elizabeth II married Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten. We’ve shared photographs from their wedding day many times in the past, so today we’re sharing a photo of the newlyweds on their honeymoon at Broadlands near Southampton.

© Getty Images The couple honeymooned at Broadlands and Birkhall

"Did you spot Susan, The late Queen’s pet corgi, walking just behind her too?" the caption read.

The newlyweds were all smiles as they were captured enjoying a stroll through the rural woodland area on their honeymoon at Philip's uncle Earl Mountbatten's country retreat. Dressed in a pleated skirt, a cinched jacket and lace-up shoes, the then-Princess didn't appear to be ready for a casual dog walk - especially since there was not a curled hair out of place.

Her husband also cut a dashing figure in a tweed suit as he followed the grassy path through ivy-decorated trees.

© Getty The newlyweds couldn't hide their smiles

The comments section was filled with fans noting their youthful appearance and mourning their loss after Philip died aged 99 in 2021 followed by Queen Elizabeth aged 96 in 2022.

"Missing both," remarked one, while another added: "What a handsome couple they were and how lucky we were to have them, the world is a poorer place without them!"

The pair spent the rest of their honeymoon at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate. Before they left for the highlands, the couple interrupted their break to give a joint statement that read: "Before we leave for Scotland tonight we want to say that the reception given us on our wedding day and the loving interest shown by our fellow-countrymen and well-wishers in all parts of the world have left an impression which will never grow faint.

"We can find no words to express what we feel, but we can at least offer our grateful thanks to the millions who have given us this unforgettable send off in our married life."

Honeymoon mishap

© Bettmann Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip got married on 20 November 1947

They were also forced to interrupt their break to reshoot their wedding photos which were ruined the first time around after Elizabeth misplaced her flowers.

Photographer Sterling Henry Nahum joined the royals in The Throne Room at Buckingham Palace once again to ensure they had the perfect shot.

In the ITV documentary Invitation to the Royal Wedding, the royal wedding florist David Longman revealed: "In the middle of their honeymoon they had to get dressed up again in their wedding clothes and my father had to provide another bouquet for those photos."

Now, protocol dictates that every bride has two identical bouquets in case one gets mislaid.

