Duchess Sophie's unexpected Christmas fashion rule for 'new beginnings'

With Christmas comes sparkles, sequins and embellishments in a concoction of over-the-top maximalist outfits, but not for the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Like all royal ladies, Sophie tends to keep her festive attire understated and elegant, favouring tailored trousers, longline coats and midi dresses – but have you spotted her unspoken rule?

While the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and more embrace traditional Christmas colours such as reds and greens with even the occasional metallic accent, Prince Edward's wife favours one particular wintery hue – snow white.

The royal stepped out in a Victoria Beckham coat and white trousers in 2021

Looking back at the 2021 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey, Sophie stepped out in white trousers alongside a green silky top and a burgundy cord midi jacket from Victoria Beckham that matched her berry lipstick.

Sophie wore an all-cream ensemble to the Christmas carol service in 2022

Fast-forward one year and she chose an all-cream ensemble including a knit dress cinched at the waist with a belt, a matching jacket and brown heeled boots. A golden and red embroidered clutch added a touch of colour to her chic look.

Last year, in 2023, Sophie was a vision in a vibrant blue Suzannah London coat layered over a ME+EM icy white dress and a pop of red accessories, including her leather boots and handbag.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh teamed her white dress with a blue coat in 2023

So it's clear the Duchess is proving that white is the new black when it comes to winter staples. Can we expect neutrals to reign supreme once again this year?

White meaning

Subconsciously, Sophie could be sending a subtle message with her outfit choices.

Colour Psychologist and Design Director Tash Bradley told HELLO!: "White means clarity of thought. To wear white, you've got to have a lot of confidence you know. You're not hiding anything – you want to show purity. If someone wears white, they're being, not minimalist, but it's very clean. It's very pure, it's very soft."

Colour expert Gabi Winters from Chromology told HELLO!: "White is the colour of peace and the colour of new beginnings," which would make it fitting to mark the end of one year and the fresh start of 2025.

She added: "Scientifically speaking white contains an equal balance of all the colours of the spectrum, so naturally, white's most fundamental feature is equality, neutrality and independence."

Christmas carol concert

© Getty Kate has shared details about her upcoming 'Together at Christmas' carol concert

Kate is expected to attend her annual Christmas carol concert on Friday 6 December, which will mark one of her rare outings in 2024 following her preventative treatment for cancer.

She will be surrounded by her children, her parents and siblings and members of the royal family.

© Alamy The Middletons have attended all of Kate's Christmas carol concerts

Kensington Palace has previously shared how the Princess wanted the service to "reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives. The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities".

Kate has penned a heartfelt letter, which will be given to all of the guests at her Christmas carol service.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Royal family transform Windsor Castle for Christmas

In her message, Kate says the festive season is a "time for celebration and joy" but also "gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all".

She added: "It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness - so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about."

MORE: Princess Charlene and daughter Princess Gabriella, 9, twin in knee-high boots