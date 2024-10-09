The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh recreated an iconic photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, which were taken more than 70 years ago in the Maltese villa they lived in when they were newlyweds.

Prince Edward and Sophie toured Villa Guardamangia on Wednesday, and heard about restoration work taking place on the former residence of Queen Elizabeth II and Philip when they were a young married couple.

Malta holds special memories for the royal family as Elizabeth and Philip lived there between 1949 and 1951 while the prince was stationed in the country as a serving Royal Navy officer.

Edward, 60, who was made the Duke of Edinburgh last year, looked smart in a grey checked suit and a red patterned tie which matched the florals on wife Sophie's skirt.

In a subtle nod, Sophie teamed her white blouse with the box-pleated midi skirt – similar to the outfit sported by her late mother-in-law in the snapshot from 1949.

© Getty / Alamy Edward and Sophie recreated the late Queen and Prince Philip's iconic photo from 1949 at the villa

The Duke and Duchess met Elizabeth Pule whose mother, Jessie, was a housekeeper when the late Queen and Philip lived in the villa on the outskirts of the capital Valletta.

Edward told her: "I know that my mother spotted your mother in a crowd when she came on a visit. She never forgot her.”

The pair were taken on a tour of the house during which they walked through an exhibition of photos of the late Queen and Philip set up in the garden.

© Alamy The couple shared a sweet moment as they toured the gardens

Edward's older siblings, Charles and Anne, spent time in Malta with their parents when they were infants.

The Duke and Duchess are on a four-day visit to Malta to mark the 60th anniversary of the country's independence.

On Monday evening, Edward and Sophie attended a reception at the residence of the British high commissioner, where the Duchess wowed in a fitted black and red floral dress.

© Alamy The couple at the reception on Monday

And on Tuesday, they were given a historical tour of the Grand Harbour's key Second World War sites and met veterans.

