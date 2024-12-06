Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William announces last-minute trip to Paris - details
Prince William announces last-minute trip to Paris - details
© Getty

Prince William announces last-minute trip to Paris - details

Notre Dame Cathedral will reopen this weekend after the landmark went up in flames in 2019

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
56 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales will be among those attending the special ceremony marking the re-opening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral on Saturday. 

The Parisian landmark is finally reopening, over five years after the iconic Cathedral went up in flames

Prince William walking to Saatchi Gallery© Getty
Prince William is travelling to Paris this weekend

A Kensington Palace spokesman announced just hours ahead of the Princess of Wales' carol service: "The Prince of Wales will travel to Paris tomorrow to attend the ceremony marking the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral. 

"His Royal Highness is travelling at the request of His Majesty’s Government on behalf of the United Kingdom." 

US President-elect Donald Trump and dozens of heads of state and government have accepted invitations from French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the ceremony. 

Notre-Dame Cathedral up in flames© Getty
Notre-Dame Cathedral went up in flames on 15 April 2019

Since April 2019, the Notre Dame has been undergoing restoration works. A fire broke out in the attic, destroying the oak roof beams and supporting lead roof.

The spire collapsed, bringing down 750 tonnes of stone and lead. Over 500 firefighters successfully fought the fire, saving the rest of the Cathedral, including the main structure, façade, towers, walls, buttresses, stained glass and the Great Organ.

Notre-Dame Cathedral© Getty
Notre-Dame Cathedral is coming back to life this weekend

During the initial stages of the fire, local Paris authorities were also able to save most art, artefacts and relics.

Prince William's appearance will come hours after he is due to attend his wife Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Service on Friday evening.

couple posing in front of eiffel tower© Getty Images
Prince William and Kate were last in Paris together in 2017

The last time the royal couple were in Paris together was in 2017, when they undertook a two-day visit to the French capital. 

During their trip, the loved-up pair attended a "Les Voisins in Action" event which saw them travel to the 7th arrondissement - the home of the beloved Eiffel Tower.

Earlier this year, William joined other world leaders when he flew to Normandy for the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Second World War D-Day landings.

