Prince William's secret festive outing ahead of royal reunion

Times are busy in the Wales household as the royal family prepares for the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' carol service on Friday evening.

However, the Prince of Wales took the time to support a cause close to his own heart on Thursday as he made a secret visit to serve Christmas dinner at a charity for the homeless.

© Getty Prince William visited The Passage in 2019

Prince William, 42, was seen wearing an apron as he got stuck in among volunteers for The Passage, a Westminster-based charity supporting the homeless in London. The Prince was described to the MailOnline as a "legend" by Leo Scanlon, a client of the charity.

"When you are homeless you fall to the edge of society quickly and it's scary how you can become invisible. We become street furniture. You aren't seen as a person. When you have someone at the top of the game coming down and talking to someone at the bottom, not for a photo opportunity, just because they care. Well, it means a lot," he added.

William's support of the homeless

Homeless reform is a cause King Charles' son passionately champions. In October, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness was released - a documentary made for ITV that captured behind-the-scenes footage of the royal at work as he confronted the magnitude of homelessness in the UK.

© WPA Pool Homelessness is an issue close to William's heart

Upon the release of the first footage, royal fans were quick to point out his likeness to a particular royal. "He looks like his mother. Same way to talk. She would be so proud," wrote one royal follower who noticed the Prince's likeness to the late Princess Diana.

© Getty Prince William helps out in the kitchen at a Centrepoint homeless hostel in 2006

Another added: "Would be making his mother so proud, HRH Prince William honours her well."

© Getty Prince William has supported the charity with past visits

During his childhood, William and his brother Prince Harry were taken to homeless shelters by their mother as she was keen for them to understand life outside of the palace walls.

© Getty Diana, Princess Of Wales visited Centrepoint to see the 'Cold Weather Project' in the 1990s

The late Princess of Wales was the first royal patron of Centrepoint, a charity that supports and provides accommodation for homeless people aged 16–25.

© WPA Pool The royal was praised for his words

William took over the role in 2005 and was present at the Centrepoint Awards in October where he made an inspiring speech calling for "systemic change" and a focus on "prevention rather than management" to end youth homelessness.