Prince William and Prince Harry to unite ahead of Christmas

Prince William and Prince Harry are once again offering their congratulations separately to winners of the Diana Award, set up in memory of their late mother.

The Prince of Wales has written a letter, which was posted on Wednesday, praising the "extraordinary" recipients for their "kindness and compassion," and telling them: "My mother… would be immensely proud of you."

© OLI SCARFF Prince William has written a letter

In his letter, Prince William wrote: "Congratulations on receiving The Diana Award! I am so proud of the impact every one of you has had on your communities and beyond.

"You are driven by kindness and compassion and through this you are all changing the world for the better.

"In this special 25th anniversary year for the Diana Award, it is wonderful to see young people from across the globe being recognised."

© Getty The royal brothers are joining forces for The Diana Award

He added: "At times, the world can feel an uncertain and unfamiliar place and I know many of you have had to work hard to overcome barriers to make positive change.

"Despite this, I am heartened to see what inspirational young people like you can achieve."

Honouring his late mother, William continued: "I know my mother, in whose memory you receive the Diana Award today, would be immensely proud of you.

© Getty Prince Harry will appear in a recorded video message

"I hope this award helps you to further champion your cause and support those around you. Thank you for your dedication. You are all extraordinary." The letter was simply signed, "William".

The Duke of Sussex, meanwhile, has recorded a video message which will be played during the virtual Diana Award ceremony on Thursday. He will appear alongside and in conversation with Legacy Award recipients Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang, 18, from Indonesia, and Christina Williams, 27, from Jamaica.

The Duke will speak of how Diana's view of the world still inspires him as he outlines the challenges the world faces including "systemic injustices".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince Harry makes reference to Princess Diana at ESPY Awards

He, like William, will reference the charity's mission of inspiring young people to make "positive change".

In his video, Harry is set to say: "My mother's belief in the power of young people to drive positive change continues to inspire me.

"No matter the challenges we face, whether it’s climate change, mental health or systemic injustices, her legacy and the efforts of young people to inspire further action in the world fill me with hope."

© Antony Jones/Julian Parker Harry and William speak of their mother's legacy

His message was recorded in September when the Duke met Chiara and Christina at a Diana Award event in New York.

The royal brothers have a long-running rift which worsened in the wake of the allegations Harry levelled at William and the Princess of Wales in his Netflix documentary and Spare autobiography.

Their fractured relationship shows no sign of healing despite the health troubles faced by the royal family in 2024.

© Getty Harry and Meghan last spent Christmas with the royals in 2018

The Diana Award said the charity, which is marking 25 years since it was set up in honour of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, "has the support of both her sons, HRH The Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex".

In March, William and Harry made separate addresses at the Diana Legacy Award, with William appearing in person at the ceremony in London and Harry speaking to the winners present afterwards via a live stream after his brother had left.

Two hundred young people, spanning 45 countries, are receiving a Diana Award for social action or humanitarian efforts this year after a record number of nominations.