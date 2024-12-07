King Charles and Queen Camilla release 2024 Christmas card - with unexpected photo

The King and Queen have released their 2024 Christmas card and it's a nod to a very sentimental anniversary.

The portrait, which shows Charles and Camilla standing close together with their arms around one another, was taken in the gardens at Buckingham Palace back in April.

Charles is dressed in a light-grey suit and a blue polka dot tie, while the Queen looks beautiful in an indigo dress by Fiona Clare, accessorising with gold earrings.

Their message read: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year!"

© Millie Pilkington for Buckingham Palace The King and Queen's 2024 Christmas card

The image is part of a set captured by Millie Pilkington, one of which was released to mark one year since the monarch's coronation in May.

The photographs also coincided with another sweet anniversary – they were taken on the morning of 10 April – one day after Charles and Camilla celebrated 19 years of marriage.

© Getty Prince Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had a civil ceremony in April 2005

The couple married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on 9 April 2005, followed by a blessing at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

For the civil marriage, Camilla wore a cream knee-length dress by Robinson Valentine and a feathered hat by Philip Treacy. She later changed into a floor-length embroidered pale blue and gold coat over a matching chiffon dress and accessorised with a spray of gold feathers in her hair.

© Getty The newlyweds at their marriage blessing

It has been a difficult year for the royal family amid the King and the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnoses confirmed within weeks of one another.

Kate completed chemotherapy in September, while Charles is still receiving treatment as an outpatient.

The King and Queen are expected to host the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas once again this year, with the Windsors turning out for the church service on 25 December at St Mary Magdalene.

The royals then head back to Sandringham House to sit down for a traditional turkey dinner before settling down to watch the King's speech on TV at 3pm.