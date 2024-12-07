Princess Catharina-Amalia stuns in glamorous royal photo as she celebrates major milestone

Princess Catharina-Amalia turned 21 on Saturday, and to mark the occasion, the Dutch princess was seen looking dazzling in a stunning new photo.

In a special birthday tribute shared on the official Instagram account for the Dutch royal family, the princess was seen wrapped up in a winter coat and donning fabulously flared jeans as she strolled on a plush green.

Alongside the image were the words: "The Princess of Orange is celebrating her 21st birthday today. #verjaardag #gefeliciteerd #prinsesvanoranje #prinsesamalia #prinses #princess #princessoforange #birthday"

The featured image was a close-up of the royal, whose camera-ready makeup was nothing short of perfect. She opted for a natural base with light touches of warm bronzer, a few coats of mascara, and a pop of coral on her lips.

© Patrick van Katwijk The new photo of Amalia was from a photoshoot released last week

The stunning snaps were unseen photos from a family photoshoot shared last week when she and her family reunited with her sister, Princess Alexia, who is currently studying overseas at UCL in London. The snaps were taken in Begijnhof, Amsterdam, where they were celebrating the city's 750th anniversary.

A second birthday post, shared by the royal household, showed Catharina-Amalia in her element: on horseback. Birthday messages flooded in for the royal, who in the second set of photos was pictured donning her riding garb and posing candidly as she rode a beautiful white horse.

Princess Catharina-Amalia's extravagant birthday celebrations

Whilst it's yet to be confirmed how the princess will be ringing in her 21st trip around the sun, last week Point de Vue reported that preparations for a grand ball were underway, although the royal household is yet to confirm these details.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

If a gala dinner goes ahead, guests are likely to include other European heirs, with a white-tie dress code.

When the princess turned 18 in 2021, due to the global pandemic, Catharina-Amalia was unable to host a gala dinner like some of her European counterparts.