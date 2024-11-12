Princess Catharina-Amalia's huge act of kindness revealed

Princess Catharina-Amalia was forced to spend a year in Madrid following threats against her when she was studying in the Netherlands.

The heir to the Dutch throne has now given a sweet gift to the city for her stay, donating tulip bulbs in order for a small tulip garden to be grown. The news was confirmed by the Dutch Palace, which said: "The Princess of Orange thanks Madrid and its people for the warm welcome in their city, which she was able to call home for some time, with a small tulip garden on Plaza de Oriente.

WATCH: Relive Princess Catharina-Amalia's incredible fashion moment

"The ambassador and the mayor of Madrid planted the first bulbs."

Tulips are the national flower of the Netherlands, with much of its agriculture dedicated to growing the flower. Tulips are regularly given by the Dutch royal family as a sign of gratitude, with Ottawa in Canada being bestowed 100,000 tulip bulbs following World War II after they sheltered members of the House of Orange-Bissau.

Catharina-Amalia's life in Spain was confirmed back in April, with news of the threats against the royal being first announced in 2022.

The princess touched upon the impact of the security threats as she joined King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima for her first royal tour of the Dutch Caribbean in February last year.

© Getty The royal was forced to live in Spain for a year

NOS news reported at the time that Catharina-Amalia said: "I miss the normal life, the life of a student. Walking the streets, being able to go to a store."

Annemarie de Kunder, Dutch royal journalist at RTL Boulevard, spoke to HELLO! about the ordeal that Catharina-Amalia has been through, saying: "It took an enormous toll on her and the whole family. And we know that she talks to her family, her father and her mother, but that she also has professional help when she needs it, when it becomes too much for her."

© Patrick van Katwijk The royal is now back with her family

Now that she's back in the Netherlands, Catharina-Amalia will often accompany her parents to events, including the annual Prinsjesdag, which is akin to the State Opening of Parliament in the UK.

The 20-year-old royal joined her family at the Dutch parliament, before waving to the crowds from the balcony of their palace.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB © Getty If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won

Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!