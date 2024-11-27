Princess Catharina-Amalia's extravagant birthday plans after missing milestone occasion - report

Princess Catharina-Amalia will mark her 21st birthday on 7 December, and there are reports that the Dutch heir will throw an extravagant ball to celebrate the milestone occasion.

When the Princess turned 18 in 2021, the world was in the middle of a global pandemic and she was unable to host a gala dinner like some of her European counterparts, including Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Denmark's Crown Prince Christian.

According to Point de Vue, preparations for a grand ball for Catharina-Amalia's 21st birthday are reportedly underway, although the Dutch palace is yet to confirm any plans.

If a gala dinner goes ahead, guests are likely to include other European heirs, with a white-tie dress code.

The next generation of royals gathered in Oslo for Princess Ingrid Alexandra's belated 18th birthday banquet in June 2022 and in Copenhagen for Crown Prince Christian's milestone in October 2023.

Denmark's future king Christian posed for a portrait with future queens Ingrid Alexandra, Catharina-Amalia and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium at the bash.

© Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset Princess Estelle, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Christian, Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Elisabeth

Just days after Catharina-Amalia turns 21, her parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, will host the President of Portugal for a state visit.

It's set to be another tiara moment for Catharina-Amalia as she will attend the state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on 10 December.

The princess took part in her first ever state visit as the Dutch royals hosted King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain back in April. Catharina-Amalia wowed in a deep blue caped gown, accessorising with the Ruby Peacock parure.

© Getty Catharina-Amalia at the state banquet in April

The royal is currently studying at the University of Amsterdam, and was forced to study abroad for part of her degree due to security threats in The Netherlands.

King Willem-Alexander revealed earlier this year that his daughter lived in Madrid in 2023 under the protection of the Spanish monarchy.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet the future kings and queens

The Dutch king and queen are also parents to Princess Alexia, 19, who is a student at University College London, and Princess Ariane, 17, who is in the middle of her international baccalaureate at UWC Adriatic in Italy.

Listen: A Right Royal Podcast's Wolf Hall and Windsor special