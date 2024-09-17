Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia dazzle alongside parents for special event – all the photos
Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, Princess Amalia of the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands and Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands wave to bystanders from the balcony of Noordeinde Palace© REMKO DE WAAL

The Dutch royals marked Prinsjesdag

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Tuesday marked Prinsjesdag in the Netherlands, an event similar to the UK's state opening of parliament and the Dutch royals were out in force for the event.

At the event, King Willem-Alexander was joined by Queen Maxima and their two daughters, Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia as the monarch addressed the States-General of the Netherlands and gave the annual Speech from the Throne.

The event was also slightly touching, as Alexia was able to reunite with her family, with the royal being absent from family life due to her university studies in London.

Check out all the best photos from the event below…

1/8

King Willem-Alexander, flanked by Queen Maxima, reads the Speech from the Throne to members of the Dutch Senate and House of Representatives at the Royal Theater© SEM VAN DER WAL

The King's Speech

Willem-Alexander delivered a speech to the Dutch parliament. The royal was flanked by his wife, Maxima, who styled out a stunning grey gala dress.

2/8

Queen Maxima opted for a gown by one of her favourite designers, Claes Iversen© Shutterstock

Maxima's full outfit

The 53-year-old looked radiant in the gorgeous outfit by the Danish designer Claes Iversen. The stunning frock also featured an A-line skirt, round neckline and an oversized bow as its final detail.

3/8

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands arrives at the Royal Theater for the celebration of Prinsjesdag in the Hague© EMIEL MUIJDERMAN

Alexia joins her family

Princess Alexia has been away from her family with the royal studying at UCL. However, for the important event, the Dutch royal returned to be with her family.

4/8

Princess Alexia stunned in a red dress that Queen Maxima first wore more than 20 years ago© Shutterstock

Royal throwback

Alexia looked beautiful at the event and the royal wore a vibrant red dress for the event from the brand Natan, a favourite of her mother. In fact, Maxima even wore an identical dress for Prinsjesdag over 20 years ago in 2002.

5/8

Princess Amalia wore a gorgeous green dress© Shutterstock

Catharina-Amalia's gorgeous look

One day, Catharina-Amalia will be leading Princsjesdag, but on this occasion, the heir to the Dutch throne looked beautiful in a green Safiyaa dress. The royal added a pair of golden heels and clutch bag to her ensemble.

6/8

The glass coach carrying King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Princess Amalia of the Netherlands drives to the Royal Theater for the Speech from the throne to members of the Dutch Senate and House of Representatives for the celebration of Prince's Day (Prinsjesdag) in the Hague© REMKO DE WAAL

Journey

As King Charles and Queen Camilla are brought to Parliament in the Golden State Carriage, Willem-Alexander his family arrived in a procession, with the King, Queen and heir to the throne sitting inside a stunning crystal carriage.

7/8

Princess Alexia shared a carriage with Princess Laurentien and Prince Constantijn © EMIEL MUIJDERMAN

Alexia's transportation

Although Alexia didn't join her parents or sister inside the crystal carriage, she arrived in a similar fashion, riding with her uncle, Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien.

8/8

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's youngest daughter was absent from the festivities© REMKO DE WAAL

Balcony appearance

The day was finished off with waves from the balcony with Willem-Alexander joined by his family as they waved to the gathered crowds.

