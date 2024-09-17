Tuesday marked Prinsjesdag in the Netherlands, an event similar to the UK's state opening of parliament and the Dutch royals were out in force for the event.

At the event, King Willem-Alexander was joined by Queen Maxima and their two daughters, Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia as the monarch addressed the States-General of the Netherlands and gave the annual Speech from the Throne.

The event was also slightly touching, as Alexia was able to reunite with her family, with the royal being absent from family life due to her university studies in London.

Check out all the best photos from the event below…

1/ 8 © SEM VAN DER WAL The King's Speech Willem-Alexander delivered a speech to the Dutch parliament. The royal was flanked by his wife, Maxima, who styled out a stunning grey gala dress.



2/ 8 © Shutterstock Maxima's full outfit The 53-year-old looked radiant in the gorgeous outfit by the Danish designer Claes Iversen. The stunning frock also featured an A-line skirt, round neckline and an oversized bow as its final detail.



3/ 8 © EMIEL MUIJDERMAN Alexia joins her family Princess Alexia has been away from her family with the royal studying at UCL. However, for the important event, the Dutch royal returned to be with her family.



4/ 8 © Shutterstock Royal throwback Alexia looked beautiful at the event and the royal wore a vibrant red dress for the event from the brand Natan, a favourite of her mother. In fact, Maxima even wore an identical dress for Prinsjesdag over 20 years ago in 2002.



5/ 8 © Shutterstock Catharina-Amalia's gorgeous look One day, Catharina-Amalia will be leading Princsjesdag, but on this occasion, the heir to the Dutch throne looked beautiful in a green Safiyaa dress. The royal added a pair of golden heels and clutch bag to her ensemble.



6/ 8 © REMKO DE WAAL Journey As King Charles and Queen Camilla are brought to Parliament in the Golden State Carriage, Willem-Alexander his family arrived in a procession, with the King, Queen and heir to the throne sitting inside a stunning crystal carriage.



7/ 8 © EMIEL MUIJDERMAN Alexia's transportation Although Alexia didn't join her parents or sister inside the crystal carriage, she arrived in a similar fashion, riding with her uncle, Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien.

