The King's Speech
Willem-Alexander delivered a speech to the Dutch parliament. The royal was flanked by his wife, Maxima, who styled out a stunning grey gala dress.
Maxima's full outfit
The 53-year-old looked radiant in the gorgeous outfit by the Danish designer Claes Iversen. The stunning frock also featured an A-line skirt, round neckline and an oversized bow as its final detail.
Alexia joins her family
Princess Alexia has been away from her family with the royal studying at UCL. However, for the important event, the Dutch royal returned to be with her family.
Royal throwback
Alexia looked beautiful at the event and the royal wore a vibrant red dress for the event from the brand Natan, a favourite of her mother. In fact, Maxima even wore an identical dress for Prinsjesdag over 20 years ago in 2002.
Catharina-Amalia's gorgeous look
One day, Catharina-Amalia will be leading Princsjesdag, but on this occasion, the heir to the Dutch throne looked beautiful in a green Safiyaa dress. The royal added a pair of golden heels and clutch bag to her ensemble.
Journey
As King Charles and Queen Camilla are brought to Parliament in the Golden State Carriage, Willem-Alexander his family arrived in a procession, with the King, Queen and heir to the throne sitting inside a stunning crystal carriage.
Alexia's transportation
Although Alexia didn't join her parents or sister inside the crystal carriage, she arrived in a similar fashion, riding with her uncle, Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien.
Balcony appearance
The day was finished off with waves from the balcony with Willem-Alexander joined by his family as they waved to the gathered crowds.