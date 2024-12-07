Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Catharina-Amalia's tiara debut, first tour and more as future Dutch queen turns 21
Subscribe
Princess Catharina-Amalia's tiara debut, first tour and more as future Dutch queen turns 21
Princess Catharina-Amalia turns 21© Getty

Princess Catharina-Amalia's tiara debut, first tour and more as future Dutch queen turns 21

The royal is King Willem-Alexander's heir

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Happy Birthday Princess Catharina-Amalia! The future Dutch queen turned 21 on 7 December , and HELLO! is taking a look back at her life in photos so far, in celebration of her milestone.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's daughter is still a student, but in recent years she has been slowly introduced to her future role.

Catharina-Amalia carried out her first overseas tour to the Dutch Caribbean in January 2023 and attended her first ever state banquet with the Spanish royals in April 2024.

But her tiara debut came in June 2022, when she attended Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's 18th birthday gala, when she wore the Dutch Star Button tiara. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet The Future Kings and Queens

Since then, we've also seen her in the Ruby Peacock and Queen Emma of the Netherlands' sapphire tiaras.

She became heir apparent in 2013 when her father became King following her grandmother Queen Beatrix's abdication.

1/12

Princess Catharina-Amalia's christening© Getty

Christening

Princess Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria was born on 7 December 2003 in The Hague. She was baptised in the Great Church in The Hague when she was six months old, with her uncle Prince Constantijn and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden among her godparents.

2/12

Princess Catharina-Amalia becomes a big sister© Getty

Big sister

The royal became a big sister at 18 months old when Princess Alexia arrived in June 2005.

3/12

Princess Catharina-Amalia on a sleigh in the snow© Getty

Holiday tradition

Catharina-Amalia has been enjoying the Dutch royal family's annual ski break in Lech, Austria since she was a tot. We love this sweet picture of her father pulling her along on a sleigh in the snow.

4/12

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima with their daughters in Argentina, 2007© Getty

Family of five

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima expanded their family again in April 2007 with the birth of third daughter, Princess Ariane. The three sisters are pictured with their parents in Maxima's home country, Argentina.

5/12

Princess Catharina-Amalia's first day at school© Getty

First day at school

Proud parents King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were there to support and comfort little Catharina-Amalia on her first day at Bloemcampschool.

6/12

Princess Catharina-Amalia as bridesmaid© Getty

Royal bridesmaid

The princess was given a starring role at Crown Princess Victoria's wedding to Daniel Westling in 2010.


7/12

The Dutch royal family at King Willem-Alexander's inauguration© Getty

Becoming heir apparent

Princess Catharina-Amalia and her sisters attended her father Willem-Alexander's inauguration as King in April 2013, making her the heir to the Dutch throne when she was just nine years old.

8/12

Princess Catharina Amalia's first day at Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet high school© RVD/Getty

First day at high school

The beaming princess heading off her bicycle for her first day at Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet high school in 2015.

9/12

Princess Ingrid Alexandra with Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar, Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Elisabeth© Getty

First tiara moment

Princess Catharina-Amalia wowed in the Dutch Star Button tiara – the jewels Maxima wore on her wedding day – for Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's 18th birthday gala in 2022.

10/12

Princess Catharina-Amalia starts at the University of Amsterdam© Getty

Starting university

After taking a gap year where she interned at the Orange Fund and volunteered at various organisations, Catharina-Amalia enrolled at the University of Amsterdam in September 2022, where she is studying for a degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics. But due to security threats, the princess was forced to move out of her accommodation and complete the rest of her first year studying online. She also lived in Madrid under the protection of the Spanish monarchy for the second year of her degree.

11/12

Queen Maxima, Princess Amalia and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands during their tour of the Dutch Caribbean Islands in January 2023© Getty

First royal tour

In January 2023, the princess joined King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima for her first official overseas tour, where the royals visited Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. 


12/12

Princess Amalia of The Netherlands attends the official state banquet on April 17, 2024© Getty

First state banquet

Catharina-Amalia made her debut at a state banquet as the king and queen hosted their good friends, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. The princess looked beautiful in a midnight blue caped gown with the Ruby Peacock parure.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Kings who died in battle
  • Princess Catherine's festive wardrobe
  • Christmas at Windsor Castle

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More