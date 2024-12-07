Prince William greets Donald Trump, Dr Jill Biden at star-studded Notre Dame ceremony — live updates

Prince William has arrived at the opening of Notre Dame cathedral, where he was greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, and shook hands with President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing first lady Dr Jill Biden.

The Prince of Wales had been expected to meet privately with Trump and Dr Biden ahead of the ceremony, but Kensington Palace has now confirmed their meetings will take place after the ceremony.

The Prince had been delayed because of Storm Darragh, HELLO! understands. A rare red weather warning was put in place across Wales and south-west England with wind gusts of 93mph (150kmh) recorded, leaving one man dead and planes from Heathrow enduring treacherous takeoffs.

© CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON Upon arrival, William was greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, and they posed for pictures.

© LUDOVIC MARIN Inside, he was greeted by Trump, who patted William on the shoulder before they shook hands.

© THIBAULT CAMUS Dr Biden was one of the last to arrive, and was joined by her daughter Ashley.



© CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON William was wearing a long and warm overcoat over his suit, and was seated next to Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg.



© Pascal Le Segretain Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife, the singer and fashion model Carla Bruni, were in attendance as was Hollywood actor Salma Hayek and her husband, the French billionaire and retail magnate François-Henri Pinault, who donated 100 million euros ($105 million) towards the restoration of the cathedral.



© THIBAULT CAMUS Tech CEO, and Trump confidante, Elon Musk was also in attendance.

© THIBAULT CAMUS US First Lady Dr Biden was seated between her daughter and Brigitte Macron, but was seen speaking to President-elect Trump after her arrival

© CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON Dr Jill wore a gorgeous blue cashmere scarf to keep warm in the cold Parisian temperatures, and paired it with black overcoat.

© LUDOVIC MARIN During the ceremony, firefighters, rescuers and builders involved in the restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral were honored.

It is thought some 250 companies and hundreds of experts were part of the five-year restoration project at a cost of hundreds of millions of euros.





© Pascal Le Segretain Paris' famed cathedral will reopen five years after a fire tore through the Gothic landmark, almost destroying centuries of history.

© LUDOVIC MARIN The reopening ceremony is not just a religious event for Catholics across the globe, but a cultural moment of unity; the ceremony will begin with a "reawakening," that will see the Archbishop symbolically tap the cathedral’s restored doors with a staff made from charred wood salvaged from the fire.

