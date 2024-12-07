Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William greets Donald Trump, Dr Jill Biden at star-studded Notre Dame ceremony — live updates
Digital Cover royalty© Pascal Le Segretain

 The Prince had been expected to meet Dr Biden and Donald Trump

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
Updated: 4 minutes ago
Prince William has arrived at the opening of Notre Dame cathedral, where he was greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, and shook hands with President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing first lady Dr Jill Biden.

The Prince of Wales had been expected to meet privately with Trump and Dr Biden ahead of the ceremony, but Kensington Palace has now confirmed their meetings will take place after the ceremony. 

The Prince had been delayed because of Storm Darragh, HELLO! understands. A rare red weather warning was put in place across Wales and south-west England with wind gusts of 93mph (150kmh) recorded, leaving one man dead and planes from Heathrow enduring treacherous takeoffs.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte (R) welcome Britain's William, Prince of Wales head of a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark Notre-Dame© CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Upon arrival, William was greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, and they posed for pictures.

US President-elect Donald Trump (L) gestures as he talks with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales© LUDOVIC MARIN

Inside, he was greeted by Trump, who patted William on the shoulder before they shook hands.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) welcomes First Lady of the United States Jill Biden (2nd L) and her daughter Ashley Biden (L) before a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral © THIBAULT CAMUS

Dr Biden was one of the last to arrive, and was joined by her daughter Ashley.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte (R) welcome Britain's William, Prince of Wales head of a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral© CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

William was wearing a long and warm overcoat over his suit, and was seated next to Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg.

© Pascal Le Segretain

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife, the singer and fashion model Carla Bruni, were in attendance as was Hollywood actor Salma Hayek and her husband, the French billionaire and retail magnate François-Henri Pinault, who donated 100 million euros ($105 million) towards the restoration of the cathedral.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (C) arrives to attend a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral © THIBAULT CAMUS

Tech CEO, and Trump confidante, Elon Musk was also in attendance.

US First Lady Jill Biden (CL) speaks with President-elect Donald Trump sits during a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral© THIBAULT CAMUS

US First Lady Dr Biden was seated between her daughter and Brigitte Macron, but was seen speaking to President-elect Trump after her arrival

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) pose with First Lady of the United States Jill Biden (CR) and her daughter Ashley Biden (CL)© CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Dr Jill wore a gorgeous blue cashmere scarf to keep warm in the cold Parisian temperatures, and paired it with black overcoat.

Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso and his wife Antoinette Sassou Nguesso, Ashley Biden, First Lady of the United States Jill Biden, Brigitte Macron, US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron stand during a ceremony© LUDOVIC MARIN
During the ceremony, firefighters, rescuers and builders involved in the restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral were honored.

It is thought some 250 companies and hundreds of experts were part of the five-year restoration project at a cost of hundreds of millions of euros.


General View outside Notre-Dame of Paris Cathedral on December 07, 2024 in Paris, France© Pascal Le Segretain

Paris' famed cathedral will reopen five years after a fire tore through the Gothic landmark, almost destroying centuries of history.

Firefighters, rescuers and builders involved in the restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral parade during a ceremony to mark the re-opening of landmark cathedral© LUDOVIC MARIN

The reopening ceremony is not just a religious event for Catholics across the globe, but a cultural moment of unity; the ceremony will begin with a "reawakening," that will see the Archbishop symbolically tap the cathedral’s restored doors with a staff made from charred wood salvaged from the fire.

View inside Notre-Dame of Paris Cathedral on December 07, 2024 in Paris, France© Pascal Le Segretain

This act will mark the official return of worship to the beloved monument.

William’s presence in Paris highlights his growing responsibilities on the world stage, as he represents the United Kingdom.

The heir to the throne is attending the event at the request of His Majesty’s Government, and it is believed his meeting with Dr Biden and Trump will focus on strengthening ties between the two nations.

