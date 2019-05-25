Prince William and Duchess Kate to meet Donald Trump? Details The President will pay a state visit in June

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thought to be amongst the royals expected to welcome the President of the United States at a Buckingham Palace dinner in June. Donald Trump and wife Melania will pay a state visit to the UK on 3 June, and later that evening the Queen will hold a state banquet – confirmed to attend are Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, though it's thought that Kate and William will also be there. Having recently been made a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order, Kate will wear her new insignia, if in attendance.

Kate attended a state dinner at Buckingham Palace in October 2018, to welcome the Dutch royals

On arrival in the UK for the two-day visit, the POTUS will receive a ceremonial welcome within the Buckingham Palace gardens rather than the traditional Horse Guards Parade – thought to be a decision made for security reasons.

A palace release read: "Her Majesty The Queen, joined by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, will officially welcome The President and Mrs Trump at Buckingham Palace. The President will receive a Ceremonial Welcome in the Buckingham Palace Garden and The President, accompanied by The Prince of Wales, will inspect the Guard of Honour, formed of Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards. Royal Gun Salutes will be fired in Green Park and at the Tower of London."

The trip will also see Mr Trump meet with Prime Minister Theresa May and the Duke of York, a visit to Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior and a commemorative D-day event in Portsmouth. The President and First Lady will also host a return dinner at Winfield House, which is the residence of the ambassador of the United States of America. It will be attended by Charles and Camilla on behalf of the Queen.