Prince William takes on major responsibilities with new role

Prince William is stepping further into his role as a global statesman. The Prince of Wales will represent the UK at the reopening of Paris’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral today.

Before the event, William is set to meet with First Lady Dr Jill Biden and President-Elect Donald Trump. These meetings will take place at the UK Ambassador’s Residence in Paris this evening.

A symbolic event in Paris

Notre Dame Cathedral is reopening to worshippers after its devastating fire in 2019. The event marks the completion of a five-year restoration of the 861-year-old Gothic landmark.

Around 1,500 guests, including world leaders, dignitaries, and worshippers, will gather under the cathedral’s famous arches. The reopening will be led by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich in a grand ceremony filled with tradition and symbolism.

Prince William’s growing role

William’s presence in Paris highlights his growing responsibilities on the world stage. This visit will be a further example of the Prince stepping up to represent the United Kingdom.

Kensington Palace confirmed that William is attending the event at the request of His Majesty’s Government. The Prince’s meetings with Jill Biden and Donald Trump underline the importance of the US-UK special relationship.

Reuniting with familiar faces

William last met Jill Biden during King Charles’s Coronation in 2023. His last meeting with Donald Trump was during the former president’s state visit to the UK in 2019.

This evening’s discussions will focus on strengthening ties between the two nations. These high-profile meetings reflect William’s increasing prominence as a representative of the UK abroad.

Security in Paris

Security in Paris is tight ahead of the event, with 6,000 police and gendarmes mobilised. Measures include rooftop snipers and anti-terror units to ensure safety.

Paris police prefect Laurence Nunez described the event as a "very high-level security operation" due to the ongoing terrorist threat. Worshippers and leaders alike will gather under these precautions to witness Notre Dame’s grand reopening.

A global icon restored

The reopening ceremony is not just a religious event but a cultural moment of unity. Reverend Olivier Ribadeau Dumas described Notre Dame as “a magnificent symbol of hope.”

The Archbishop will symbolically tap the cathedral’s restored doors with a staff made from charred wood salvaged from the fire. This act will mark the official return of worship to the beloved monument.

Prince William’s attendance at this event further cements his role as a global leader. Representing the UK, he continues to navigate high-profile moments with poise and purpose.

The reopening of Notre Dame and the Prince’s growing responsibilities signal a new chapter for both an iconic cathedral and a future king.