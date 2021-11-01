First Lady Jill Biden steals the show in a figure-flattering dress - and boots you can’t miss 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

We can always count on First Lady Jill Biden to make a fashion statement when she’s out and about, and today was no different as she visited military families wearing a chic look perfect for fall.

After touching down in Rome on Monday, the FLOTUS could be seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail that showed her visiting children living on a U.S. military base in Naples, Italy sporting a flowy ivory dress paired with taupe suede boots that came up just past her calves.

She also added a pop of color to her ensemble with a dark pink wool blazer and a bright blue scarf.

Dr. Biden went on to stop by Naples Middle/High School, a Department of Defense Education Activity school on the base, and talked to them about issues facing military families.

"Not everyone knows what it's like to be in your shoes. You face unique challenges-and your stories don't always get told," she told the students, according to the Hill. "I've worked on supporting military families for 10 years now. And on bases and at schools like this one, at the White House and in communities across the United States, I've heard your stories."

She also talked about how her late son, Beau Biden’s daughter Natalie dealt with him being deployed for a year.

"Like many of your families, we all did our best to make up for his absence with video calls to her dad and extra big birthday celebrations,” she continued. “Her teacher even put up a photograph of Beau's unit, so she could see him when she was at school. It meant so much that her whole class knew he was courageously serving his country.”

While she was there, she also watched students in a robotics class and enjoyed a culinary lesson where she made ravioli and shared memories of making pasta in the kitchen with her mom and grandmother.

