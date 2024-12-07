Mystery royal family member at Princess Kate's carol concert has fans saying the same thing

There's a new royal relation who has found himself in the spotlight after pictures from the Princess of Wales's 'Together at Christmas' carol service showed him seated just one row behind the Princess and her family.

© Getty The gentleman was seated just behind the royal family

The photograph has gone viral and the reaction has been similar across the board. One royal watcher noted the man's similarity to Clark Kent, the alias of Superman, while another commented on his height and "handsome" features.

HELLO! has identified the dashing gentleman in question as George Gilman, the husband of Lady Rose Gilman. Royal fans may recognise Lady Rose from some key royal events, including King Charles's coronation in May 2023.

She is the daughter of the Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester. The Duke is 31st in the line of succession, the grandson of George V and cousin to the late Queen.

© Getty Lady Rose and her father the Duke on her wedding day

While her father is a full-time working member of the royal family, Rose and her husband George lead an ordinary life. Rose has had various roles in the film industry, including on two Harry Potter films and in the art department for the TV series Little Britain.

George works for Resolution Property and is director of asset management, having worked in real estate for over two decades.

The couple married in Queen's Chapel, St James' Palace in July 2008, where the bride wore a wedding dress fit for a princess and made a nod to her royal roots by wearing the Iveagh Tiara, a royal headpiece that was gifted to Queen Mary and worn by Rose's mother and Princess Alice.

© Getty The happy couple married in 2008

There were plenty of royals at the wedding, including Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, Peter and Autumn Phillips, Daniel and Lady Sarah Chatto and Princess Kate, who made a solo appearance at the wedding, four years before her own marriage to Prince William.

© Getty There were lots of royals present at the wedding

While she had briefly split from William the year before, Kate attended solo because William was practising disaster relief in the Caribbean.

She wore a satin miniskirt under a floaty patterned dress, a corset-style blazer and topped the look off with a fascinator.

© Getty The then-Kate Middleton opted for an unusual outfit

George and Lady Rose have two children together, Lyla, 14, and Rufus, 12.