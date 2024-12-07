Princess Marie wows in rare tiara moment and Princess Kate-style sequin dress

Princess Marie was the princess of fairytales on Friday evening when she joined Queen Mary and King Frederik at Christiansborg Palace for a special banquet to honour the state visit of Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The princess, 48, was a vision, wearing a glittering silver tiara and an emerald green gown. Not only did the glittering tiara look spectacular, but it was also steeped in sentiment.

The royal accessory is Princess Dagmar’s Floral Tiara, an heirloom jewel presented to Marie by her mother-in-law when she joined the Danish royal family. The precious piece has been in the Danish royal family for generations.

As for the rest of her ensemble, Marie completed her dazzling accessory suite with a beautiful pair of diamond-shaped earrings.

When it came to her hair, the princess let the tiara do all the talking and left her chestnut tresses to flow freely behind her. Her makeup was the epitome of royal glamour and comprised ultra-fluttery lashes, warm bronzer, and elegant pink lipstick.

As for the emerald gown, it appears as though the dress is the exact dazzling Jenny Packham gown worn by Kate at the Royal Variety Performance back in 2021. Kate also wore the beautiful dress during a royal tour of Pakistan two years prior, in 2019.

Unlike the Danish princess, on both occasions Kate wore the glamorous item without a tiara. Instead, in 2019, it was coupled with a traditional green sash. Meanwhile, in 2021, the future Queen simply opted for a pair of gold Missoma Zenyu Chandelier Hoop Earrings and a head of tumbling curls.

Queen Mary's tiara moment

As well as Marie's resplendent tiara moment, Queen Mary also donned a dazzling headpiece for the special evening.

King Frederik's wife, 52, was seen at the royal residence wearing the new Rose Stone tiara. The queen recently helped redesign the royal headwear with jewels from the Danish royal family's collection.

Mary paired the stunning jewels with a gorgeous black embellished gown that featured a dramatic split at the back. In contrast to Princess Marie's cascading tresses, Mary opted for an intricate updo that perfectly framed her glittering tiara.