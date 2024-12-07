Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis steal hearts as they support mum Kate at carol concert

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis melted hearts as they stepped out to support their mother, the Princess of Wales, at her highly anticipated Christmas carol concert on Friday.

Held at Westminster Abbey, the festive event brought the royal family together in celebration of Christmas, with the young royals stealing the spotlight.

Dressed impeccably for the occasion, the trio showcased their signature charm. George, 11, and Louis, six, looked smart in classic suits, while Charlotte, nine, wore a festive burgundy coat and navy tights.

The siblings were all smiles as they joined other members of the royal family for the special evening. Watch their arrival below...

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis look so grown-up as they support mum Kate at carol concert

See their sweetest moments from the outing...

1/ 9 © Getty Proud family Kate arrived ahead of her family to speak with guests, but returned outside the Abbey to greet her husband and their three children.

2/ 9 © Getty Personal notes Each of the children brought handwritten notes to place on the Kindness Tree outside the Abbey, paying tribute to a person or persons who have supported or helped them this year.

3/ 9 © Getty Kindness Tree George, Charlotte and Louis took their turns to place their red labels on the Kindness Tree, with Louis dedicating his to his maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton. He wrote: "Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me."

4/ 9 © Getty By George, you've grown! The Wales children are growing up fast with George almost as tall as his mother now. The royals were given a warm welcome inside the church before taking their seats.

5/ 9 © WPA Pool,Getty Father-son moment George and William were spotted deep in conversation at the start of the service.

6/ 9 © Getty A helping hand Charlotte helped her little brother by lighting his candle with hers.

7/ 9 © Getty Singing with the congregation The young royals joined in with the hymns. The highlights of the service included Porter performing Do You Hear What I Hear? and Faith singing the classic soul song This Christmas. Actor Richard E Grant recited a passage from Charles Dickens’s classic festive story A Christmas Carol while Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery read some of her personal reflections. Carols sung by the congregation included Once in Royal David’s City, O Come All Ye Faithful, Away In A Manger and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

8/ 9 © Getty Mother-son moment At one point, Kate and Louis shared a sweet moment as the Princess grinned at her young son.

9/ 9 © Getty After the service Louis strode ahead of his family as they departed from the service, with Kate placing a protective hand on her son as she called him back.

The event, Together at Christmas, spearheaded by Princess Kate, celebrated community heroes and those who make a difference in their local areas.

Despite the health challenges Kate has faced in what her husband the Prince of Wales recently described as a "brutal" year, the royal appeared to be in great spirits as she hosted the event surrounded by her loved ones, telling singer Paloma Faith: "It's a celebration, everybody's wearing red."

Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton were on hand to support as were Kate's siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton and James's wife, Alizee Thevenet.

Family members in attendance at the soiree also included the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Zara Tindall.

The event forms part of Kate's gradual return to public duties after finishing chemotherapy treatment in the summer.

The Palace said Kate, who honoured the war dead at Remembrance events last month, wanted the theme of this year's carol service to celebrate those supporting others in need, with a focus on the importance of love and empathy.

"The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities," the Palace said.

They added: "This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need – individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive.

"This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy."

This event is the fourth time Kate has staged her Together At Christmas carol service, which is supported by The Royal Foundation.