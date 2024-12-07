Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis steal hearts as they support mum Kate at carol concert

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis melted hearts as they stepped out to support their mother, the Princess of Wales, at her highly anticipated Christmas carol concert on Friday.
Held at Westminster Abbey, the festive event brought the royal family together in celebration of Christmas, with the young royals stealing the spotlight.
Dressed impeccably for the occasion, the trio showcased their signature charm. George, 11, and Louis, six, looked smart in classic suits, while Charlotte, nine, wore a festive burgundy coat and navy tights.
The siblings were all smiles as they joined other members of the royal family for the special evening. Watch their arrival below...
See their sweetest moments from the outing...
The event, Together at Christmas, spearheaded by Princess Kate, celebrated community heroes and those who make a difference in their local areas.
Despite the health challenges Kate has faced in what her husband the Prince of Wales recently described as a "brutal" year, the royal appeared to be in great spirits as she hosted the event surrounded by her loved ones, telling singer Paloma Faith: "It's a celebration, everybody's wearing red."
Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton were on hand to support as were Kate's siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton and James's wife, Alizee Thevenet.
Family members in attendance at the soiree also included the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Zara Tindall.
The event forms part of Kate's gradual return to public duties after finishing chemotherapy treatment in the summer.
The Palace said Kate, who honoured the war dead at Remembrance events last month, wanted the theme of this year's carol service to celebrate those supporting others in need, with a focus on the importance of love and empathy.
"The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities," the Palace said.
They added: "This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need – individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive.
"This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy."
This event is the fourth time Kate has staged her Together At Christmas carol service, which is supported by The Royal Foundation.