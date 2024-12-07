Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne, Princess Eugenie and more royals who missed Kate Middleton's carol concert
Subscribe
Princess Anne, Princess Eugenie and more royals who missed Kate Middleton's carol concert
A split image of Princess anne Princess Eugenie and Princess Kate

Princess Anne, Princess Eugenie and more royals who missed Kate Middleton's carol concert

The future Queen has been hosting her annual Christmas carol service since 2021…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales hosted her annual Together at Christmas carol concert on Friday evening.

The festive service, held at Westminster Abbey, saw Kate joined by her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six. Her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her siblings, Pippa and James Middleton were also in attendance.

WATCH: Princess Kate arrives at her 2024 Christmas carol concert

Whilst Kate, 42, was also surrounded by many of her royal family members, including Princess Beatrice and her family, as well as Zara Tindall and the Duchess of Edinburgh, there were a number of royals who didn't make it to the special evening.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of royal family members who didn't attend Kate's Together at Christmas carol concert

1/6

Princess Anne smiling in green tweed coat© Getty

Princess Anne

Princess Anne, 74, was absent from the festive concert due to attending other engagements. The Princess Royal, informally known as the "hardest working royal", carried out other public engagements in Gwent, South Wales.

This has been the case in previous years, with Anne being unable to attend the annual service in 2022 due to making an appearance at the London International Horse Show at ExCeL London.

2/6

Princess Eugenie in black coat-dress and leather boots© Chris Jackson

Princess Eugenie, 34, has attended Kate's service in previous years but was absent from the festive gathering on Friday. There has been no indication as to why she had to forgo the annual service, it may be due to her splitting her time between London and Portugal.

3/6

King Charles and Queen Camilla© Pool

King Charles and Queen Camilla

The King and Queen were noticeably absent from Kate's concert. There was no official reason given; however, Camilla has been scaling back her public appearances whilst recovering from pneumonia.

The couple didn't attend last year's service due to the King carrying out duties at his Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire, over 100 miles away from Westminster Abbey.


4/6

Mia Tindall, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall and Lena Tindall attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England© Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty

Mike Tindall and his children

Whilst his equestrian wife was pictured attending the carol concert, former rugby player Mike Tindall, 46, didn't attend, and neither did the couple's three children, Mia, 10, Lena, six, and Lucas, three.

Zara, 43, instead entered the church with her royal cousin Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and his son Wolfie, eight.

5/6

Prince Edward and Sophie on palace balcony© Getty

Prince Edward, Lady Louise, and Earl James

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, looked lovely on Friday evening when she was pictured attending Kate's carol service. She did, however, attend alone, as she has done in previous years.

Her daughter Lady Louise, 21, is studying at St Andrews University and isn't due to break up until closer to Christmas.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward and Sophie's son Earl James, 16, only attends a handful of public engagements. 

6/6

Savannah Phillips, Peter Phillips, Isla Phillips and Zara Tindall arrive for the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service" at Westminster Abbey in London © CHRIS JACKSON

Peter Phillips

Peter Phillips, 47, and his daughters, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, were absent from Kate's concert despite attending last year alongside his sister Zara.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Kings who died in battle
  • Princess Catherine's festive wardrobe
  • Christmas at Windsor Castle

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

 

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More