Princess Anne, Princess Eugenie and more royals who missed Kate Middleton's carol concert

Princess Anne, 74, was absent from the festive concert due to attending other engagements. The Princess Royal, informally known as the "hardest working royal", carried out other public engagements in Gwent, South Wales.
This has been the case in previous years, with Anne being unable to attend the annual service in 2022 due to making an appearance at the London International Horse Show at ExCeL London.
The couple didn't attend last year's service due to the King carrying out duties at his Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire, over 100 miles away from Westminster Abbey.
4/6
Mike Tindall and his children
Whilst his equestrian wife was pictured attending the carol concert, former rugby player Mike Tindall, 46, didn't attend, and neither did the couple's three children, Mia, 10, Lena, six, and Lucas, three.
Zara, 43, instead entered the church with her royal cousin Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and his son Wolfie, eight.
5/6
Prince Edward, Lady Louise, and Earl James
The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, looked lovely on Friday evening when she was pictured attending Kate's carol service. She did, however, attend alone, as she has done in previous years.
Meanwhile, Prince Edward and Sophie's son Earl James, 16, only attends a handful of public engagements.
More carol concert
6/6
Peter Phillips
Peter Phillips, 47, and his daughters, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, were absent from Kate's concert despite attending last year alongside his sister Zara.
ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.