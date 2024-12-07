Princess Anne, Princess Eugenie and more royals who missed Kate Middleton's carol concert

The Princess of Wales hosted her annual Together at Christmas carol concert on Friday evening.

The festive service, held at Westminster Abbey, saw Kate joined by her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six. Her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her siblings, Pippa and James Middleton were also in attendance.

WATCH: Princess Kate arrives at her 2024 Christmas carol concert

Whilst Kate, 42, was also surrounded by many of her royal family members, including Princess Beatrice and her family, as well as Zara Tindall and the Duchess of Edinburgh, there were a number of royals who didn't make it to the special evening.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of royal family members who didn't attend Kate's Together at Christmas carol concert

1/ 6 © Getty Princess Anne Princess Anne, 74, was absent from the festive concert due to attending other engagements. The Princess Royal, informally known as the "hardest working royal", carried out other public engagements in Gwent, South Wales. This has been the case in previous years, with Anne being unable to attend the annual service in 2022 due to making an appearance at the London International Horse Show at ExCeL London.

2/ 6 © Chris Jackson Princess Eugenie, 34, has attended Kate's service in previous years but was absent from the festive gathering on Friday. There has been no indication as to why she had to forgo the annual service, it may be due to her splitting her time between London and Portugal.

3/ 6 © Pool King Charles and Queen Camilla The King and Queen were noticeably absent from Kate's concert. There was no official reason given; however, Camilla has been scaling back her public appearances whilst recovering from pneumonia. The couple didn't attend last year's service due to the King carrying out duties at his Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire, over 100 miles away from Westminster Abbey.



4/ 6 © Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty Mike Tindall and his children Whilst his equestrian wife was pictured attending the carol concert, former rugby player Mike Tindall, 46, didn't attend, and neither did the couple's three children, Mia, 10, Lena, six, and Lucas, three. Zara, 43, instead entered the church with her royal cousin Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and his son Wolfie, eight.

5/ 6 © Getty Prince Edward, Lady Louise, and Earl James The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, looked lovely on Friday evening when she was pictured attending Kate's carol service. She did, however, attend alone, as she has done in previous years. Her daughter Lady Louise, 21, is studying at St Andrews University and isn't due to break up until closer to Christmas. Meanwhile, Prince Edward and Sophie's son Earl James, 16, only attends a handful of public engagements.

6/ 6 © CHRIS JACKSON Peter Phillips Peter Phillips, 47, and his daughters, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, were absent from Kate's concert despite attending last year alongside his sister Zara.



