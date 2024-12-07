King Charles’ incredible gift to Kate Middleton weeks before Christmas

Christmas is still weeks away, but that didn't stop King Charles from giving his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, a very special gift ahead of the big day.

Whilst His Majesty wasn't able to attend the Princess of Wales' Together at Christmas carol concert on Friday, he was still involved in the proceedings, kindly donating the countless fir trees used to decorate Westminster Abbey.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive at mum Princess Kate's carol service

The kind gesture was noted in the beautifully illustrated order of service guests received, which featured a heart-warming drawing by Charlie Mackesy on the cover. Inside was a reference to the King's kind gesture. It read: "With thanks to His Majesty The King for donating Christmas trees from Windsor Great Park to decorate Westminster Abbey. After the Service, these trees will be donated to the local community."

The picture showed a group of people with arms around one another walking through the snow towards the Abbey, above elegant lettering that read: "How did I help?" "You were by my side, which was everything."

© Kensington Palace The front of the order of service was so special

The sentimental words echoed the theme of this year's carol service, which was dedicated to those who have “shown love, kindness and empathy to others in their communities” and “inspired, counselled, comforted, and highlighted how love unites and connects us all.”

This year, the beautiful trees played a very special role in the service, as guests were given an opportunity to hang special messages on the designated 'kindness tree' stationed outside the Abbey. The spruce featured dedications personally written by guests to people who have shown love, empathy, and kindness. Kate's youngest son, Prince Louis, wrote a particularly touching message addressed to his grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

© Kensington Palace Charle's special gift was denoted on the inside

It read: "Thank you to Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me."

There hasn't been an official reason as to why the King and his wife, Queen Camilla, weren't in attendance on Friday evening; however, the Queen has been scaling back her public appearances whilst recovering from pneumonia.

Other royals not in attendance included Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne, Lady Louise, and Prince Edward. See the full list here.

