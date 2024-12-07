Princess Kate makes rare admission about cancer journey as she talks of 'challenging times'

Princess Kate has made a rare comment about her cancer journey, acknowledging the "challenging" year she has had.

The Princess of Wales made a public appearance at her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday December 6, and recalled how this time last year she didn't know what was coming.

"I didn’t know this year was going to be the year I’ve just had," the mother–of-three told singer Paloma Faith, adding: "The unplanned, exactly. But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times."

© WPA Pool Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with Paloma Faith

The Princess, 42, was beaming as she arrived and greeted celebrities including Richard E. Grant, before exiting to welcome her husband, the Prince of Wales, and their three children.

The young royals stopped to place their dedications on the Kindness Tree outside the Abbey, with six-year-old Prince Louis' handwritten note dedicated to Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, with the young royal writing: "Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me."

© Chris Jackson Prince Louis of Wales placed a sweet note on the Kindness tree

During the service Sir Chris Hoy gave a reading for the 1,600 guests who were all invited because they had spent time supporting friends or family or other individuals through their work or volunteer time.

Also during the service, soloists from the Royal Ballet performed, and Kate revealed that she had enlisted Louis to keep it a surprise for his sister Charlotte, nine.

© WPA Pool Prince William points at a written message next to Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte as they attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

"He has kept the secret for, what, nearly two weeks now," said Kate, admitting it was challenging for a young boy, adding: "And then this morning he said, 'Mummy, please can I tell her – I'm bursting'. I did drop off and he really wanted to tell her. I think - hopefully – he's kept it."

Watch the moment below:

Watch as Princess Kate reveals the secret Prince Louis kept from Princess Charlotte

Her children have been her rocks over the last year, as Kate was diagnosed with cancer, and completed the course of preventative chemotherapy. In September Kate and her children appeared in an intimate and moving video message offering a personal update on her health journey.

The royal's message played over the top of beautiful family footage of the Princess spending time with her husband, Prince William, and their three kids during the school summer holidays.

Shot by videographer Will Warr at their family abode in Norfolk, it showed the family-of-five taking a walk through the woods, playing cards with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and enjoying a picnic.