Everything Prince Albert and Princess Charlene have said about their 'confident' twins

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are proud parents to twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

On Tuesday, the Monaco royals celebrated the pair's milestone tenth birthdays with a special tribute shared to social media. In honour of the occasion, Albert and Charlene uploaded a carousel of heartwarming pictures highlighting the special bond between Jacques and Gabriella who share an "incredible affection and gentleness for one another".

© Getty Images The young royals celebrated their 10th birthdays on Tuesday

While the Monegasque couple tend to keep details surrounding their private life behind palace doors, they've occasionally offered small insights into Jacques and Gabriella's unique personalities.

Keep scrolling to discover everything Charlene and Albert have said about their twin children…

Jacques and Gabriella's different personalities

During a recent interview with French publication, Gala, Princess Charlene explained that her twins are wildly different. "The conversations I have with Jacques and those with Gabriella are so different, as well as the time spent with them," Charlene said.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene has spoken about Jacques and Gabriella's wildly different personalities

"Gabriella is very curious. She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention. As for Jacques, he is curious and observant. More reserved, he is naturally very calm."

Gabriella's individual sense of style

Princess Gabriella has shown signs of following in her stylish mother's sartorial footsteps. Speaking to Monaco-Matin newspaper in 2022, Charlene revealed that Gabriella has developed an interest in all things clothes and makeup. "Like all little girls her age, Gabriella loves princess dresses, doing her hair and even trying on my lipsticks. Gabriella has her own style, and I like to encourage that individuality."

© Getty Images Princess Gabriella is her mother's mini-me

Their 'unstoppable' nature

Speaking to French publication Point de Vue in 2019, Princess Charlene gushed about Jacques and Gabriella's growing confidence and remarkable "inner strength". Opening up, she explained how they talk to each other all the time, and that while they "can sometimes be a little abrupt" they nonetheless support each other "unconditionally".

© Getty Images Charlene and Albert welcomed their twins in 2014

The royal mother-of-two continued: "When [communication] doesn't work, it doesn't work, and we encourage them to express themselves. And when all is well, then nothing and no one can stop them."

Their hobbies

In recent years Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella have shown signs of following in their parents' sporty footsteps. The duo hail from sporting champions, with both Prince Albert and Princess Charlene taking part in the Winter Olympics and the Olympics respectively. In particular, the pair have expressed an interest in swimming and are said to be "very confident in the water," which is perhaps unsurprising given Charlene's swimming background.

© Shutterstock The Monaco twins are passionate about sport

Prince Albert, meanwhile, said in 2016: "They're in there [the pool] twice a day. I try to make the late afternoon swim with them. [Gabriella] likes putting her head underwater more than Jacques does. They play well together. And a lot – but there always comes a moment when they want to play with someone else."

During a chat with Monaco-Matin last year, the Monegasque royal also revealed that her twin children have explored new passions. "Gabriella has a passion for hip-hop dancing," she said. "Jacques practises taekwondo… I don't want to push them into training intensely for a sport."

© Getty Images Princess Charlene swam competitively

Their language abilities

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are bilingual! Aside from English, the pair also speak French at school which is the official language of Monaco. Of their linguistic skills, Princess Charlene previously revealed: "This leads them to develop their own thinking, their own vision of things. Me, as their mother, I discover, I learn. I find it marvellous following their evolution, accompanying them on this path."