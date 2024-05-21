Royal twins! From Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco to Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer

It is always a joy for royal fans to see royal couples with their adorable brood. From Zara and Mike Tindall to Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark, royal engagements are often a family affair.

With royal couples like the Prince and Princess of Wales having three children born a couple of years apart, and the same for royal parents like King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, it can often be forgotten that there are some rarely-seen royal twins in several dynasties throughout Europe and beyond.

Meet the royal siblings you may not have realised are in the regal twin roster…

1 6 Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco, nine © Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco with her children Princess Charlene and Prince Albert welcomed their son and daughter in 2014 at the Princess Grace hospital. Prince Jacques is the heir to the Monogasque throne, despite being born two minutes after his sister, as male-favoured primogeniture rules still stand in Monaco. The young royals currently attend François d'Assise-Nicolas Barré primary school on the Rock.

2 6 Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark, 13 © Getty Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent are the youngest children of Queen Mary Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine were born in 2011 to Queen Mary and King Frederik, completing their family of six. The Danish twins are the third and fourth in line to the throne, after their older siblings Prince Christian, 18, and Princess Isabella, 17.

3 6 Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, 31 © Shutterstock Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer are Princess Diana's nieces Though not strictly royals themselves, the Spencer twins are related to one of the most-followed royals in modern history. The daughters of Charles Spencer are the nieces of the late Princess Diana. Amelia and Eliza are both models and are the younger sisters of Lady Kitty Spencer and are older sisters to Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

4 6 Prince Jean and Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg, 67 © Getty The siblings are rarely seen The now Princess Margaretha of Liechtenstein is the twin sister of Prince Jean of Luxembourg. They are the children of the late Jean, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and his late wife Princess Joséphine-Charlotte of Belgium. In 1986, Prince Jean renounced his right of succession to the Luxembourg throne. He now works in the water industry as an advisor to the GDF SUEZ Group, while his sister is the patron of Dyslexia International and the Princess Margaretha Luxembourgeois Girl Guides of Leudelange.

5 6 Prince Aymeric and Prince Nicolas of Belgium, 18 © Getty Prince Aymeric and Prince Nicolas head out on a rare public outing The 18-year-old Belgian twins are the sons of Prince Laurent and Princess Claire, making them the nephews of King Philippe. The Princes were born in 2005 at the Cliniques University Saint-Luc in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, Belgium. They have been known to attend royal engagements together, including an event to commemorate the Bois du Cazier mining disaster last August.

6 6 Prince Muhammad and Princess Rajaa of Jordan, 23 View post on Instagram Born to Prince Talal bin Muhammad and Princess Ghida Talal in 2001, Prince Muhammed and Princess Rajaa are royals by way of their father who is the first cousin of King Abdullah II. The young royals followed in their mother's footsteps attending Georgetown University in Washington DC. Princess Ghida marked their graduation earlier this week with a sweet photo of the royal twins in caps and gowns. "My joy and pride are limitless for my daughter Raja Bint Talal and my son Muhammad Bin Talal graduating from Georgetown University," the royal mother penned. "Our twins’ graduation from Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service. Proud beyond words."

DISCOVER: Unexpected royal playtime rule Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have to follow