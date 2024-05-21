Royal twins! From Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco to Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer

It is always a joy for royal fans to see royal couples with their adorable brood. From Zara and Mike Tindall to Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark, royal engagements are often a family affair.
With royal couples like the Prince and Princess of Wales having three children born a couple of years apart, and the same for royal parents like King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, it can often be forgotten that there are some rarely-seen royal twins in several dynasties throughout Europe and beyond.
Meet the royal siblings you may not have realised are in the regal twin roster…
16
26
36
46
56
66
DISCOVER: Unexpected royal playtime rule Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have to follow