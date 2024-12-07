Princess Charlene is a vision in fitted flared jeans for sweet outing with twins Gabriella and Jacques

Princess Charlene oozed quiet luxury with a festive twist on Friday evening as she headed out for the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monaco alongside her nine-year-old children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 46, was seen wearing a beautiful gingerbread-hued leather jacket with a bomber-style silhouette, collared high neckline, and structured shoulders.

© Getty The stylish royal teamed with flared dark-wash jeans and a white scarf tucked into her jacket.



© Getty Charlene popped on a pair of heeled boots in a stylish shade of caramel to match her jacket and rounded off her look with hooped earrings in her first and second lobe piercing.

© Getty Prince Albert's wife has been growing her sandy hair out of late and so it was styled in an updo with a strand pulled out to frame her face.



© Getty Princess Gabriella was the spitting image of her mother a white coat with tan piping while Prince Jacques wore a coordinating chocolate brown coat with borg lining.



© Getty Mother-daughter twinning It isn't the first time this week that Charlene and Gabriella have gone out wearing coordinating outfits. On Wednesday the royals headed out for the inauguration of the new 'Mareterra' district in Monaco with the former Olympic swimmer sporting a monochrome camel-hued longline wool coat, trousers, and Gianvito Rossi court shoes.

© Getty Princess Gabriella was her mother's double in an almost identical tan coat and sunglasses.



Charlene was seen with both of her children and her husband for a special photo earlier this month as the royal family released their 2024 Christmas card. DISCOVER: Princess Charlene and daughter Princess Gabriella, 9, twin in knee-high boots The mother of two sported a surprisingly casual look comprised of a sequinned sweater and chocolate brown trousers styled with matching boots while her daughter wore off-white knitwear and the cutest gold Mary-Janes.