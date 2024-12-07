Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene dazzles in cropped leather and fitted flares with lookalike twins
Princess Charlene in blue split with photo with Gabriella and Jaques © Getty

Princess Charlene is a vision in fitted flared jeans for sweet outing with twins Gabriella and Jacques

Prince Albert's wife looked so festive in a gingerbread-hued look

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene oozed quiet luxury with a festive twist on Friday evening as she headed out for the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monaco alongside her nine-year-old children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 46, was seen wearing a beautiful gingerbread-hued leather jacket with a bomber-style silhouette, collared high neckline, and structured shoulders.

Princess Charlene of Monaco flanked by Monaco mayor Georges Marsan in Christmas village © Getty

The stylish royal teamed with flared dark-wash jeans and a white scarf tucked into her jacket.

Princess Charlene of Monaco stands next to her children Princess Gabriella and Prince's Jacques of Monaco as they attend the inauguration of the Christmas village© Getty

Charlene popped on a pair of heeled boots in a stylish shade of caramel to match her jacket and rounded off her look with hooped earrings in her first and second lobe piercing.

Princess Charlene of Monaco stands next to her children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques in leather jacket© Getty

Prince Albert's wife has been growing her sandy hair out of late and so it was styled in an updo with a strand pulled out to frame her face.

Princess Charlene surrounded by kids in christmas outfits © Getty

Princess Gabriella was the spitting image of her mother a white coat with tan piping while Prince Jacques wore a coordinating chocolate brown coat with borg lining.

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, Princess Gabriella and jacques walking © Getty

Mother-daughter twinning

It isn't the first time this week that Charlene and Gabriella have gone out wearing coordinating outfits. 

On Wednesday the royals headed out for the inauguration of the new 'Mareterra' district in Monaco with the former Olympic swimmer sporting a monochrome camel-hued longline wool coat, trousers, and Gianvito Rossi court shoes. 

Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella twinned in camel-coloured coats© Getty

Princess Gabriella was her mother's double in an almost identical tan coat and sunglasses.

monaco royals posing for portrait

Charlene was seen with both of her children and her husband for a special photo earlier this month as the royal family released their 2024 Christmas card

DISCOVER: Princess Charlene and daughter Princess Gabriella, 9, twin in knee-high boots

The mother of two sported a surprisingly casual look comprised of a sequinned sweater and chocolate brown trousers styled with matching boots while her daughter wore off-white knitwear and the cutest gold Mary-Janes.

