Princess Charlene is a vision in fitted flared jeans for sweet outing with twins Gabriella and Jacques

The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 46, was seen wearing a beautiful gingerbread-hued leather jacket with a bomber-style silhouette, collared high neckline, and structured shoulders.
The stylish royal teamed with flared dark-wash jeans and a white scarf tucked into her jacket.
Charlene popped on a pair of heeled boots in a stylish shade of caramel to match her jacket and rounded off her look with hooped earrings in her first and second lobe piercing.
Prince Albert's wife has been growing her sandy hair out of late and so it was styled in an updo with a strand pulled out to frame her face.
Princess Gabriella was the spitting image of her mother a white coat with tan piping while Prince Jacques wore a coordinating chocolate brown coat with borg lining.
Mother-daughter twinning
It isn't the first time this week that Charlene and Gabriella have gone out wearing coordinating outfits.
On Wednesday the royals headed out for the inauguration of the new 'Mareterra' district in Monaco with the former Olympic swimmer sporting a monochrome camel-hued longline wool coat, trousers, and Gianvito Rossi court shoes.
Princess Gabriella was her mother's double in an almost identical tan coat and sunglasses.
The mother of two sported a surprisingly casual look comprised of a sequinned sweater and chocolate brown trousers styled with matching boots while her daughter wore off-white knitwear and the cutest gold Mary-Janes.
