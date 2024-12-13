Duchess Sophie paints 'incredible' Christmas painting during special outing - exclusive details

The Duchess of Edinburgh brought some festive joy as she donned a Santa hat, sang Christmas carols and showcased her artistic talents during an outing for one of her long-standing patronages.

Sophie, 59, stepped out to visit Disability Initiative Resource Centre in Camberley, close to her Surrey home, on Thursday.

The charity specialises in providing care and slow stream rehabilitation to adults with physical disabilities, as well as those with acquired brain injuries.

And as ever with her royal engagements, the Duchess was keen to get involved with the fun activities.

1/ 5 © David Hartley/Shutterstock "The Duchess made mince pies - they were lovely - she also painted an incredible picture, and this was all an immersive experience. It was with the clients as well as our guests, so everyone was involved," Lucy Brown, Chief Executive of Disability Initiative tells HELLO! "It was brilliant and to see the concentration on her face, she absolutely loved doing the painting, and she was supporting some of the clients to make their mince pies too. "The Duchess is phenomenal, I can't tell you how lucky we are to have her as our patron and she's very hands on."

2/ 5 © David Hartley/Shutterstock Sophie with her beautiful festive painting.

3/ 5 © David Hartley/Shutterstock At one point, Sophie took to the microphone to lead the group in singing along to Christmas carols and songs. "We sang 500 Miles and the Duchess was in charge of the triangle. Then we sang Silent Night and Merry Christmas Everyone, which the Duchess also sang at our carers' gathering lasy year," Lucy reveals.

4/ 5 © David Hartley/Shutterstock Sophie also learned about the charity's project to promote independence and social cohesion for its clients. "The National Lottery are funding a project called the Adept Project and the Duchess was able to see how that operates with tutors, buying in local businesses and local skills to impart," Lucy explains.

5/ 5 © David Hartley/Shutterstock Disability Initiative will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, and Sophie's involvement with the charity goes back to her early royal years. Then as the Countess of Wessex with her husband, the Earl, opened the new Disability Initiative Resource Centre in Camberley in 2001. Two years later, Sophie became the charity's patron. Lucy tells HELLO!: "The Duchess has been a regular visitor ever since, but genuinely, without her support, we wouldn't have been as successful as we have been."

