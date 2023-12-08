Princess Kate celebrates Christmas with the royals at carol concert - best photos

The Princess of Wales arrived to loud cheers as she emerged from her car for her Christmas concert.

Kate, 41, who looked beautiful in an all-white ensemble, was greeted by The Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, outside Westminster Abbey.

Ahead of the service, Kate met with some of the performers including Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert and Freya Ridings.

See her arrival in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate is a vision in white at Christmas carol concert

Family members in attendance at the soiree included the Duchess of Edinburgh and Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton.

© Getty Kate opted for glowy makeup and bronzer

Christmas trees, provided by the King from Windsor Great Park and later donated to the local community, were decked with twinkling lights and paper and felt ornaments including holly leaves and miniature trees.

A Christmas Post Box was placed outside the West Door, for children to send handmade cards to other youngsters who might be struggling.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh was among the royal family members to attend

Kate's third carol service was in honour of all those who work to support babies, young children and families in communities across the UK and a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings.

Invited guests included those working in early years – a key focus of Kate’s work through The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

© Getty Kate looked elegant in an all white ensemble

Ahead of the concert, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told HELLO!: "The Princess has been working hard behind the scenes to make sure this year’s Carol Service will be a moment to thank all those who work so hard to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK.

“Since launching her Shaping Us campaign in February she’s been shining a light on just how important the first five years are in a baby’s life.

"This year’s carol service will be a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings, and she can’t wait to welcome guests to the Abbey."

