Sarah Ferguson will not spend Christmas with the royals – details Sarah divorced ex-husband Prince Andrew in 1996

Sarah Ferguson found herself inadvertently back in the spotlight this week amid reports she was set to join the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham.

READ: Princess Kate & Prince William's US tour: Their unusual travel companion revealed

King Charles has now confirmed that he will celebrate the festive season with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, at the Norfolk estate – just as the late Queen did – with members of the family expected to join the couple there.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson arrives at Queen's state funeral

It had been speculated that Sarah would be included in that number. However, HELLO! understands that while Sarah was invited by the Queen to spend Christmas at Windsor last year, she has not been invited to Sandringham.

DISCOVER: Whirlwind royal engagements! Anne's secret proposal, Charles' delayed wedding & more

DETAILS: Princess Kate and Prince William divulge marriage secrets: From in-laws to dates

Sarah is no doubt looking forward to Christmas. She is a very proud grandmother to two young children – Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, who turned one in September, and Princess Eugenie's son August, who will turn two in February – and will relish the chance to spend the special season with them.

Sarah and Andrew remain on incredibly good terms

The 63-year-old lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. The former couple were married in 1986 but announced their separation in 1992, finalising their divorce four years later.

DISCOVER: Everything you need to know about royals' beauty teams from Princess Kate to Zara Tindall

MORE: Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton

Nevertheless, Sarah and Prince Andrew, 62, remain on incredibly good terms and frequently come together with their daughters for special family occasions.

Sarah is a proud mum to her two daughters

Last year, Sarah published a heartfelt open letter to her daughters in Good Housekeeping. In it, she shared her joy at being a mother and in seeing her daughters become mothers too.

She wrote, in part: "Every day I thank the universe for allowing me to be your mother… From the time you were wee tots, you made my life complete. I look at how full of humility, laughter and joy you are in your hearts, and I marvel at you both.

She has expressed her pride at Beatrice and Eugenie becoming mothers

"Now, in you as mothers, I see strength, courage and steadfastness, integrity and goodness, and the way you embrace every challenge and moment."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.