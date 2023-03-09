Sad history of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home, Royal Lodge The former couple may soon have to vacate the property

Prince Andrew found himself caught up in a major royal shake up recently when it was reported that he has been asked to vacate his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The vast property has been Andrew's official residence since 2004 when he was granted a 75-year lease agreement by the Crown Estate, agreeing to pay £250 a week. It boasts some 30 rooms including seven bedrooms and 21 acres of secluded gardens.

Currently, Andrew resides there with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson; their daughters have long since moved out and set up home with their husbands and children. Sarah often shares glimpses inside the property – see the video below.

Sarah Ferguson transforms home at Royal Lodge for Christmas

Reports that he will have to leave Royal Lodge came after it was suggested that King Charles III is cutting Andrew's annual grant, potentially leaving him unable to afford the Lodge's running costs.

It's thought he has instead been offered the smaller five-bedroom Frogmore Cottage, formerly the UK residence of Prince Harry and his family, who have been issued with an eviction notice by Buckingham Palace.

The news will come as a blow to Andrew and Sarah.

But did you know that the Lodge already has something of a sad royal history?

Prior to Andrew and his family moving in, the property was the grace and favour residence of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother from 1952.

Poignantly, it was also where she passed away in 2002 at the age of 101. Her daughter, the Queen, was by her side at the time.

Sarah, meanwhile, has spoken in the past about her life at the Royal Lodge. Despite have resided there for many years, she admitted she does not class it as 'home'.

"When I'm in the UK I'm lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge," she previously told the Telegraph. "I wouldn't call it my home as that would be presumptuous."

Sarah and Andrew announced their amicable split in 1992 and went on to divorce four years later, a decade after they tied the knot in a lavish royal wedding at Westminster Abbey in July 1986.

They continue to live together - a unique set-up that has garnered plenty of attention and even fuelled romance rumours over the years.

