Sarah Ferguson reveals she is looking after 'sad' Prince Andrew following news

Prince Andrew has seen himself under recent scrutiny once again, as a result of the revelation that he invited the unnamed man deemed a security risk by the UK government to several royal residences, including Buckingham Palace.

The Chinese businessman, known as H6, visited Buckingham Palace twice and also entered St James's Palace and Windsor Castle, according to The Times.

H6 was invited to Prince Andrew's birthday party in 2020, and he was described as a "close confidant" of the Prince.

Prince Andrew's office has stated: "Nothing of a sensitive nature was ever discussed."

Over the weekend, Prince Andrew's former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York and her sister Jane opened up in an interview about royal marriage with The Sunday Times and briefly made reference to the father of her two daughters.

Sarah Ferguson compared caring for her father after her sister left for Australia to looking after Prince Andrew. She said: "I became a carer for Dad. I was left to look after a sad man, which is sort of what I’m doing now."

The Prince stepped back from royal duties in the wake of his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Sarah and her former husband still live together in the Royal Lodge, and Prince Andrew is said to be visited regularly by both his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who take it in turns to keep him company.

Despite recent revelations, Sarah stressed that she will always "support" the father of her children. She added: "I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew. I would do it all over again, 100 per cent. He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind.

"Our wedding was the best day of my life. But I gave up my anonymity that day. I was able to because love conquers all. It’s still with us today. I won’t let him down."

The Duchess of York also recounted the moment she met Andrew and shared details about their blossoming love story.

She revealed: "I first met Andrew when I was 12. My first thought was that I was going to marry him. We came back into each other’s lives when Diana invited me to Ascot in 1985 and six months later we were engaged."

She also opened up about her close relationship with the her former mother-in-law, the late Queen, revealing that they "got on so well" and that she called her "Mumma".

Sarah is also close with her former sister-in-law, and explained that the two have a "close" bond. She said: "It's so big that the Queen and I get on now. It's rather nice, and she reminds me of Mum. I admire the extraordinary support she's giving this country. I want to do as much for the Queen as possible. I wish they'd ask me to do more."

