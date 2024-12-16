King Charles makes big change to royal family Christmas plans

The King is set to host his family for the annual pre-Christmas lunch, and he's set to make one big change this year.

HELLO! understands Charles, 76, will play host at Buckingham Palace this year after staging the event at Windsor Castle for the previous two years.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, Mike and Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their families are likely to be among the guests.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children may also attend if Prince William and Kate haven't already retreated to their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, for the school holidays.

And the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousins usually make an appearance, including Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Back in 2019, Mike Tindall revealed some surprising details about the gathering.

Speaking on a podcast, he said: "I didn't drink actually, this is the other one, the family lunch there must be about 70 of us there – there are seven tables and the kiddies have their own little one in a different room. I was on [then] Prince Charles' table. It was lovely, really good."

The Sunday Times reports that the King's brother, the Duke of York, has been encouraged to make a discreet arrival and exit from the party amid his latest scandal.

Last week, a court revealed Prince Andrew's connection to an alleged Chinese spy who has been banned from Britain on the grounds of national security.

The man visited Buckingham Palace twice, and also entered St James's Palace and Windsor Castle at the invitation of the Duke.

On Friday, Andrew said he "ceased all contact" with the businessman accused of being a Chinese spy when concerns were first raised about him.

Andrew met the individual through "official channels" with "nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed", a statement from his office said.

The lunch at Buckingham Palace is for extended members of the monarch's family, who are unable to attend the gathering at Sandringham at Christmas.

Once again, Charles and Camilla will be joined by the royals in Norfolk over the festive period, with the Queen's children, Tom Parker Bowles, Laura Lopes and their families, invited to join the fold for the first time.

